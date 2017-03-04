HIGHLIGHTS | Portland Timbers 5-1 Minnesota United FC

MLS is back in action with the kick off to the 2017 MLS regular season on Friday night! Televised by Fox Sports 1, a hungry Portland Timbers squad looks to rebound from last year’s rollercoaster season in which they missed the playoffs while playing host to the freshly-minted Minnesota United FC as the Loons are looking to shock with a victory in their first-ever MLS regular season match.
Portland Timbers gear | mlsstore.com
Shop mlsstore.com for Timbers hats, hoodies, jerseys, shirts and more.
Minnesota United gear | mlsstore.com
Shop mlsstore.com for MNUFC jerseys, shirts, hats, hoodies and more.