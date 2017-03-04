Columbus Crew SC 1, Chicago Fire 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The season opener between two teams that missed the playoffs last season was a game of two halves: The first belonged to Columbus Crew SC, and the second to the visiting Chicago Fire. In the end, David Accam's second-half equalizer allowed both sides to share the points in a 1-1 draw at MAPFRE Stadium.

Ethan Finlay had opened the scoring when he climbed the ladder and got his head on a Justim Meram cross to knock it in and give Crew SC the lead in the 17th minute. Fire keeper Jorge Bava made several sparkling saves to keep his team in it, and eventually, Accam knotted things when he picked up a deflected ball, spun defender Jonathan Mensah around, and bent a right-footed shot into the far corner in the 73rd minute.

Goals

17' – CLB – Ethan Finlay

73' – CHI – David Accam

Next Up

CLB : Saturday, March 11 – at HOU (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE)

: Saturday, March 11 – at HOU (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE) CHI: Saturday, March 11 – vs. RSL (2 pm ET | MLS LIVE)

