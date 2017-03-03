Sheanon Williams makes a hospital visit - Vancouver Whitecaps
Vancouver Whitecaps visit BC Children's Hospital

March 3, 201711:59AM EST
Despite being in the midst of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series against the New York Red Bulls, several Vancouver Whitecaps players took some time out of their schedules for a special visit to the BC Children’s Hospital on Tuesday.

The ‘Caps contingent mingled with patients and their parents, participated in a scavenger hunt and presented all of the children that they met with new Whitecaps jerseys.

After making a positive impact in the community on Tuesday, Vancouver took care of business on the field on Thursday, defeating the Red Bulls 2-0 in the second leg of their CCL series to advance to the tournament semifinals. 

