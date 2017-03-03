USA 2, El Salvador 1 | 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship Recap

The US national team is through to the Under-20 World Cup.

After a rough start to the CONCACAF U-20 tournament in Costa Rica, the US bounced back and accomplished their goal by defeating El Salvador 2-1 on Friday night. The win secured USA's place in the World Cup.

Emmanuel Sabbi of Las Palmas scored the opener, slotting a goal past the Salvadoran 'keeper after a beautiful throughball from D.C. United product Eryk Williamson. Williamson followed that up with an incredible strike from 25 yards out that was blasted into the back of the net off a half volley.

The win comes after the U-20's 1-0 win against Mexico on Monday, their first against El Tri since 1986. The win on Friday placed them first in their group, advancing them to the final of the CONCACAF Championship against Honduras on Sunday.

The US have now advanced to the World Cup for the third straight cycle and 10 of the last 11.

USA Lineup (4-1-4-1): Jonathan Klinsmann -- Marlon Fossey, Tommy Redding, Justen Glad, Auston Trusty -- Erik Palmer-Brown (Capt.) (32' Sebastian Saucedo) -- Brooks Lennon (80' Jeremiah Gutjahr) , Eryk Williamson, Tyler Adams, Luca De La Torre -- Emmanuel Sabbi (72' Coy Craft) Subs not used: JT Marcinkowski, Danny Acosta, Jonathan Lewis, Jeremy Ebobisse