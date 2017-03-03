Start the 2017 season by watching MLS Matchday Live this Sunday

After three months off, MLS is finally back.

All 22 MLS teams will be in action this weekend, with Minnesota and Portland kicking things off on Friday, seven games set for Saturday and three marquee match-ups scheduled for Sunday.

It’s going to be big. Huge, even. And so it’s only fitting that we’ll cover it all with our first MLS Matchday Live of the season on Sunday.

Details are below:

MLS Matchday Live (Sunday, 4 pm ET)

MLSsoccer.com’s Andrew Wiebe and Matt Doyle will team up in our New York studios to guide you through all the action from Friday and Saturday and lead you into Sunday’s three-pack of matches on the inaugural MLS Matchday Live of 2017.

This won’t be your typical highlight show, however. Streamed live on MLSsoccer.com and on Facebook Live beginning at 4 pm ET, MLS Matchday Live will be driven by you, the fans. Wiebe and Doyle won’t just analyze all of the weekend’s biggest matches and storylines, they’ll also react to your comments, tweets, poll responses and a special Instagram activation, too.

MLSsoccer.com video hosts Susannah Collins and Stephen Keel will also be in on the action, with Collins at Bobby Dodd Stadium to preview Atlanta United FC’s inaugural MLS match against the New York Red Bulls and Keel in Orlando as the Lions open Orlando City Stadium against New York City FC.

Make sure to tune in for all the excitement over the weekend, and send over your thoughts on your team’s debut on Sunday and we’ll share them on the air!