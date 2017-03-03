MLS Opening Weekend tradition returns: Rob Stone's team logo jacket

March 3, 20179:55PM EST
MLSsoccer staff

It's an MLS Opening Weekend tradition: Rob Stone's MLS logo jacket. But this year if you look carefully, it has two new logos

The FOX Sports host was on duty for the FS1 pregame show on Friday night ahead of the opening match of the 2017 MLS season from Providence Park in Portland and he was clearly the biggest talking point in the lead-up: