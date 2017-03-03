Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Houston Dynamo vs. Seattle Sounders FC

2017 MLS Regular Season

BBVA Compass Stadium - Houston, Texas

Saturday, March 4 - 8:30 p.m. ET

They did it. The Seattle Sounders finally summitted the mountain, claiming a second straight MLS Cup for Cascadia. But now what?

We'll find out how the Rave Green respond to relieved – and reset – expectations when they visit the revamped Houston Dynamo on Saturday in the opening match of their title defense. Star forward Clint Dempsey is expected to see time after missing the last several months of last season (including the Cup run) due to an irregular heartbeat, and provides a potentially explosive combination with reigning Rookie of the Year Jordan Morris and Newcomer of the Year Nicolas Lodeiro.

After Owen Coyle's midseason sacking, the Dynamo eventually settled on Wilmer Cabrera to step in and lead a group that's developed quite the CONCACAF-y feel, notably featuring "El Honduras Dynamo": young DP Alberth Elis, Romell Quioto, Jose Escalante and mainstay Boniek Garcia.

Houston Dynamo

This preseason, the Dynamo won the Desert Diamond Cup out in Tuscon, racking up a 6-0-1 overall showing. Quioto earned the "Copper Boot" and tournament MVP honors, with Houston showing the makings of an electric offense and enough defense to keep in front. Watch for early strikes from this group, and keep an eye on budding talent Mauro Manotas off the bench.

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: Joe Willis (knee)

Projected Starting XI (4-3-3): Tyler Deric — A.J. DeLaGarza, Leonardo, Adolfo Machado, DaMarcus Beasley — Juan David Cabezas, Ricardo Clark, Alex – Alberth Elis, Erick 'Cubo' Torres, Romell Quioto

Notes: After scoring eight goals in their first two home MLS matches, the Dynamo only scored 15 in their final 15 home matches of 2016. Their 39 total goals in 2016 were tied for the second-lowest total of any team in the league. Don't expect a repeat.

Seattle Sounders

The last time we saw Seattle on the pitch, they were raucously celebrating Roman Torres' MLS Cup-winning penalty. The towering Panamanian returning from injury marked one of many key midseason additions for Seattle, who largely return the victorious roster – plus Dempsey. With so much singular talent on the team, health and a fresh breakout for Oniel Fisher, along with a continued one for Cristian Roldan, could mean a romping return trip through the regular season.

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: Brad Evans (calf muscle strain), Stefan Frei (ankle), Osvaldo Alonso(knee)

Projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): Stefan Frei (GK) — Oniel Fisher, Roman Torres, Chad Marshall, Joevin Jones — Cristian Roldan, Osvaldo Alonso — Jordan Morris, Clint Dempsey, Nicolas Lodeiro – Will Bruin

Notes: From August 1st, Nicolas Lodeiro was tied for the regular season league lead in assists with eight and was third in MLS in touches with 1,027. Only four players in the league had more than 1,000 touches from August 1st until the end of the regular season.

All-Time Series

This will be the 15th MLS regular season meeting between the two franchises. Houston has only won three of the previous 14 games (5L-6D), and have not beaten the Sounders since the 2013 season (2L-4D in the last six matches). The Sounders have never won in Houston (3L-4D). The teams have drawn four consecutive matches in MLS regular season action.

Officials

REF: RICARDO SALAZAR

AR1: Ian Anderson

AR2: Jeffrey Greeson

4TH: Nima Saghafi