Alphonso Davies does it again for the Vancouver Whitecaps in CCL play

Alphonso Davies may still be waiting to score in league play, but the Vancouver Whitecaps' teen phenom has been tearing it up against MLS opposition in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Davies, the 16-year-old Homegrown forward, bagged a big goal for the 'Caps on Thursday evening, showing a cool head to score the decisive tally in their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal series against the New York Red Bulls:

The goal was Davies' second game-winner goal against an MLS team in the CCL; he also netted a stoppage-time winner against Sporting Kansas City in the group stage.

Vancouver would go on to beat the Red Bulls, 2-0 on the night, thanks to another goal from Designated Player debutant Fredy Montero in the second half. The win sealed a 3-1 aggregate win and booked them a date with defending Liga MX champs Tigres UANL in the semifinals, with the first leg scheduled for mid-March, and the second leg in early April.

In the meantime, fans will have plenty of chances to watch Davies look for his first goal in MLS play as the league kicks off its 22nd season this weekend. Vancouver will open their regular season by hosting the Philadelphia Union on Sunday in the final game of the weekend (9:30 pm ET | TSN1 in Canada, MLS Live in the USA).