The Updgrade: 'FIFA' mobile offers MLS coin-up, packs this week

Howdy folks! Welcome to this edition of the Upgrade, a new series tracking MLS players in EA SPORTS FIFA 17. Check out last week’s edition here. This week, we’re focusing on how to get the most out of EA SPORTS FIFA Mobile with the help of some brand new features.

To date, this series has focused exclusively on the console version of EA SPORTS FIFA 17, but today, it’s time to give some love to the mobile side of the game. Why? Largely because it’s good and cool. Also because there are some killer new Live Events that will bridge the gap between your digital and real-life MLS experiences this weekend, and help you get some much-needed elite MLS players into your Mobile Ultimate Team squad.

The first new Live Event this weekend is called Coin Up. It’s an in-game challenge that focuses on completing skills-based objectives. They’ll be tough tests, but the reward is worth it. If and when you beat them, you’ll receive a token corresponding to a team featured in a real-life, opening-weekend showdown (LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas, for example). You’ll also receive a specific set of requirements for a team to fulfill during their real-life match. If that happens, you’ll get an in-game reward.

Let’s break down how this works. Say you complete the challenge on FIFA Mobile. (You will; I believe in you.) You’ll get a token. Oh would you look at that, it’s FC Dallas! If they beat LA in real life, you’ll get 10,000 gold coins in-game. If they score in both halves, you’ll collect 14,000. There’s a real chance you could be basking in the glow of a lot of digital moolah after opening weekend, so get those thumbs ready for a workout on your commute home.

In addition to LA Galaxy vs. FC Dallas, other featured Coin Up matches will be San Jose vs. Montreal, Toronto FC vs. Real Salt Lake, and Houston vs. Seattle. That means, a lot of ways to get paid in the game.

Here’s another feature coming this week in the mobile game: the MLS Is Back Plan, which works side by side with Coin Up to get you even more goodies. Remember the tokens we talked about? Good – they’re important.

Let’s say you’re pretty good at these skill challenges, and you think to yourself, “Hey, I’m pretty good at these skill challenges.” You might want to keep doing them, and you’ll think to yourself, “I’d like to keep doing them.” Good news, buster, you can.

It’s a lot of fun, and it works like this: You do the challenges, you get tokens, and you trade them in for goodies. These are a cut above the Coin Up goodies though, which means the challenges which unlock them are also a cut above. Elite MLS players (rated over 85 OVA in-game), special tokens, and more high-profile prizes are on the line.

The next new feature, which is the most direct route to a MLS-stacked Mobile Ultimate Team, is the MLS Is Back Pack, which rhymes, so it’s extra fun.

As the name suggests, it’s a player pack which can be bought from the FIFA Mobile store, and contains a variety of MLS players and other Ultimate Team items. It also offers the chance of nabbing an elite-level MLS player and a killer token that could unlock you even more goodness.

These are all basically cheat codes to getting the most out of your Ultimate Team experience in FIFA mobile. We talked about challenges earlier, but the real challenge is reaping the rewards of completing those objectives and building a formidable squad. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, be sure to download FIFA Mobile, because it’s pretty relevant to all this stuff you just read.