Records to fall and milestones to be reached in 2017

Last year saw Nick Rimando pass Kevin Hartman in some historic categories and the Colorado Rapids put together a historic defensive run at home.

Rimando passed Hartman to become 1st all-time in games played, minutes played and wins. The Wall of the Wasatch has one more record to break this season, which will virtually wrap up all the major longevity and goalkeeping categories in MLS history.

The Rapids, meanwhile, conceded 32 goals all of last season which was by far the fewest in MLS. What was even more impressive was the fact that just seven of those were at home, tied for the fewest in MLS history. Their average of .41 goals conceded per game at home is the fewest ever, as Real Salt Lake, who also conceded just seven goals at home in 2010, played two fewer games than Colorado.

What records are likely to fall and what milestones can be reached in 2017? Find out below.

1. All-Time Goals: Can Wondo catch Landon? - Game-Winning Goals

Chris Wondolowski has steadily risen up the all-time goalscoring charts over the past few years and now sits at No. 4 all-time with 121 goals. He can reach Jaime Moreno (133) and Jeff Cunningham (134) with a typical Wondo season but is unlikely to catch Landon Donovan (145), barring an MVP-caliber run. He can catch Donovan in another category, game-winning goals. The Earthquakes striker has 38 in his career, just three behind the Galaxy legend. Wondolowski has just four in the past three seasons but racked up 19 combined in 2012 and 2013.

Kei Kamara can hit a milestone of his own in 2017 with 16 more goals. If he scores that many, the New England Revolution striker will become just the 10th player to reach 100 goals in their MLS career.

2. All-Time Games Played: Expanding the 300 club

Only 36 players have played 300 games in their MLS careers but that number is likely to expand in 2017. Chicago Fire midfielder Dax McCarty currently sits on 275 games played and has played more than 25 games in each of the last six seasons. Real Salt Lake striker Chad Barrett also sits on 275 games but has played 25-plus games just once in the past five years.

Philadelphia Union midfielder Brian Carroll currently sits on 370 games played, the fourth-most among outfield players in MLS history. He can move up to No. 2 by passing Steve Ralston (378) and the newly-retired Brad Davis (392). D.C. United defender Bobby Boswell needs just 16 more games played to move into the top five all-time.

3. All-Time Minutes Played: 3 players nearing milestone

Only six outfield players have played 30,000 minutes in their MLS careers. That number could increase to eight thanks to Drew Moor and Jeff Larentowicz. Moor is currently at 29,036 minutes and could hit 30K on May 10 while Larentowicz has a bit more work to do sitting at 27,640 minutes.

Rimando should become the first player in MLS history to hit 40,000 minutes as he's currently at 38,313.

4. Most Consecutive Appearances: Robles on verge of history

New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles already owns the record for most consecutive starts but on March 11 he's likely to set a new record. He has currently made 140 consecutive appearances, just one behind Chris Klein. Barring something unforeseen, he should hit 142 next week.

5. Unbeaten Run: Can Red Bulls continue streak?

Another record the Red Bulls could break over the next few weeks is the longest unbeaten run in MLS history. Jesse Marsch's team ended 2016 on a 16-game unbeaten run and now sit just three behind the all-time record set by Columbus Crew SC in 2004-05. They could hit 20 in a row on March 25 against Real Salt Lake.