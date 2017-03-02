Kick Off: 'Caps host RBNY in 2nd Leg CCL QF | MLS Opening Weekend is nigh!

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

FC Dallas reach CCL semis

FC Dallas made their way into the CONCACAF Champions League final four for the first time in club history despite suffering a 2-1 loss in Wednesday's away leg at Arabe Unido. Despite that result, the Texans advanced with a 5-2 aggregate victory after blanking the Panamanian side 4-0 at home. READ MORE

On Thursday night, the Vancouver Whitecaps will do battle with the New York Red Bulls (10pm ET; UDN | Facebook Live) to see who gets to join them in the semifinals. The teams reunite to settle matters after playing out a 1-1 draw in the opening leg. READ MORE

Are you ready for MLS Opening Weekend?

To get everyone ready for the start of the 2017 season, we've put together a comprehensive preview that includes a season guide for each club, along with several informative features to prep you as MLS Opening Weekend kicks off. READ MORE

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle also got into the season preview spirit by separating all 22 clubs into four tiers based on his take on their chances to contend for the MLS Cup crown. READ MORE

And in a complementary tack, Andrew Wiebe has provided fans of all 22 teams reasons for hope in the form of a best-case scenario that would lead them to championship glory. READ MORE

Union striker, an EPL veteran, opens up

Mere hours away from his first MLS contest, Philadelphia Union strike recruit Jay Simpson fielded questions about the team, adapting to MLS and his new city's sports in a wide-ranging interview with the local press after a recent training session. WATCH NOW

SuperDraft picks sign for 2017

Houston has inked contracts with four players, including top SuperDraft choice Joe Holland. The No. 10 overall pick in January, English international Holland comes off a sterling four-year run at Hofstra University on Long Island. READ MORE

Elsewhere, New England have continued building depth in defense by tying down a fourth-round pick, preseason standout Josh Smith. The 6-foot-4, 24-year-old center back played four years at the University of San Francisco. READ MORE

Exports: US internationals Wood, Hyndman score

A pair of Americans rang the bell overseas on Wednesday night. Over in Germany's DfB-Pokal, Bobby Wood netted an impressive late consolation goal in Hamburg SV's 2-1 defeat against Borussia Monchengladbach, his fourth tally of the tournament. WATCH GOAL

And Rangers loan midfielder Emerson Hyndman fired the last-minute winner in a 3-2 decision over St. Johnstone. WATCH GOAL

Long-distance (fan) relationships

Naturally, most MLS supporters back their local clubs. However, some fans don't fit that mold for whatever reason, forging their allegiances from hundreds of miles away. READ MORE

Dos Santos joins Conan's team

On Wednesday night, LA Galaxy ace Giovani dos Santos made a special guest appearance on Conan O'Brien's late-night show. The Mexico star played a super-sub role in the "Conan Without Borders" feature segment. WATCH GIO ON CONAN

