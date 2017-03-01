FC Dallas are sixth MLS team to reach CONCACAF Champions League semifinals

The 2017 MLS season hasn't even started yet, but FC Dallas have made history.

The club advanced to the 2016-17 CONCACAF Champions League semifinal round on Wednesday, despite losing to Panamanian side Arabe Unido 2-1 to win the quarterfinal series 5-2 on aggregate. It is FC Dallas' first time in the semifinal round of the CCL.

The road won't get any easier for them, either, as they will face Liga MX side Pachuca in the semis, with the first leg coming later this month in Dallas, and the return fixture set for the beginning of April in Mexico. FC Dallas announced on Wednesday that tickets for the home leg will go on sale on Friday, and the exact date for both legs will also be announced that day.

FC Dallas are the sixth MLS team to reach the CONCACAF Champions League semifinals in the current tournament format, following Real Salt Lake (2011), Toronto FC (2012), LA Galaxy (2013), Seattle Sounders (2013), and the Montreal Impact (2015). Previously, RSL and Montreal have reached the CCL final, but both sides have lost in the final.

Montreal memorably advanced against Pachuca in the quarterfinals in 2015, drawing 3-3 on aggregate and advancing courtesy of the away goals rule on their run to the final that year. Prior to that, Pachuca last participated in the Champions League in 2009-10, when they won the tournament, finishing ahead of the Houston Dynamo in the group stage on their way to the title.

Dallas will also be joined in the semifinals this tournament by another MLS side, with one guaranteed to advance in the Vancouver Whitecaps-New York Red Bulls quarterfinal series. The second leg of that tie will take place on Thursday (10 pm ET, UDN, CONCACAF's Facebook page), with the series tied 1-1 through the first leg.