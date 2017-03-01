Fantasy: Big prize available in Week 1 with the Opening Weekend Challenge

On this week's MLS Fantasy Insider podcast Reid, Jason, Mike and Blayne preview the Opening Weekend Challenge in MLS Fantasy. They make all the picks you need to have a successful first week of MLS Fantasy!

Want to win prizes playing MLS Fantasy, but don't want to wait until the end of the season to collect? Well, you're in luck as this season will start off a bit differently than others.

We're calling it the Opening Weekend Challenge, and the top score from the first weekend will win an MLS starter pack, including a $200 MLSstore.com gift card, two tickets to an MLS regular-season match and an MLS LIVE subscription.

After the Opening Weekend Challenge, all scores will zero out from the first weekend – even in head-to-head leagues. That means everyone will start fresh in Round 2 as the chase for the grand prizes begins in earnest. Think of it as a round to hone your skills and get familiar with the new rules – with a sweet prize on the line!

To get all the latest Fantasy news and advice, download the MLS app and sign up for MLS Fantasy notifications. To sign up for notifications, select the main menu, choose settings. Within the settings menu, select News & Videos notifications and turn on notifications for "Fantasy Soccer."