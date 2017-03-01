Atlanta United FC pass 50,000 tickets sold for inaugural MLS match

Atlanta United FC have sold more than 50,000 tickets for their inaugural MLS match on Sunday against the New York Red Bulls at Bobby Dodd Stadium (7:30 pm ET; FS1 in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada), the club announced on Tuesday.

The total puts Atlanta well within range of selling out the 55,000-seat venue at Georgia Tech, which will serve as Atlanta’s home until Mercedes-Benz Stadium is completed this summer.

Atlanta announced last week that they have sold over 30,000 season tickets for the 2017 season. That total puts them second in the league in 2017 season tickets sold behind only Seattle and is a new record for MLS expansion clubs.