Alejandro Bedoya talks Union, MLS transition: "It's not a cake walk here"

The Philadelphia Union took a big step forward in 2016, but they want more this time around. Alejandro Bedoya joins Andrew and David to talk about the new additions to the team, his transition to the league and expectations for 2017.

There's more where that came from, too! Watch the full interview with Bedoya here, including the story of how he hung out with Cristiano Ronaldo in Miami, thoughts on the future of the US national team and why he won't stick to sports on social media and in interviews.

The wait is almost over. On Friday, the 2017 Major League Soccer season begins, and there's no better way to prepare than this week's ExtraTime Radio Extravaganza. Don't forget to join ETR's MLS Fantasy league (code 12-308)!

You know the drill: five days, five shows and nary a commute or lunch break without soccer talk. Here's the schedule...