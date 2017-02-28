Sporting Kansas City release new primary jersey for 2017

Sporting Kansas City unveiled their new primary jersey for 2017 earlier this month, and it's on sale now via MLSstore.com.

Here's the front and back of the men's authentic version:

Here's the long-sleeved version:

And here's the women's version:

But what really sets this jersey apart are the subtle details, like the inscription "No other club" – in local boy Matt Besler's handwriting, no less – on the sleeve:

Or the textured badge and button-down collar, a truly unique feature found on few jerseys in world soccer history:

