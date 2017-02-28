FUT Champions launch MLS daily tournaments in FIFA 17 on Mar. 1 and 2

Converse with any great soccer mind long enough, and they’ll tell you this: Form is temporary, class is permanent. Form is a key component to a championship team, but class is what separates a remarkable campaign from a dynasty. This is the maxim, and it’s just as true in EA SPORTS FIFA 17 as it is in real life.

Luckily, if you ply your trade in the digital world, you’ll have a temporary shot at permanent FIFA 17 glory over the next couple of days. On Mar. 1 and 2, FUT Champions is running special MLS daily tournaments that could give you a shot at national bragging rights.

Here's how it works. In order to compete, you must include at least seven MLS players in your starting XI. All of your substitutes must play the league as well. If you come out on top, here's what you could win:

A spot in the Weekend League, and a chance to qualify for EA SPORTS competitive gaming events

A mixed-quality player pack to boost your squad

An exclusive kit, which can be used on your squad, or traded on the marketplace

For those of you who aren’t too familiar with the FUT tournament format, but are psyched to hear that MLS has its own competition, here's a solid way to start your competitive gaming career. And if you’re a seasoned FUT Champions veteran and you know MLS like the back of your controller, here's an opportunity to climb up those leader boards. The ultimate destination? It could be and a spot in real-world competitions like the FIFA 17 Ultimate Team Championship.

Just remember not to get too cocky right off the bat—remember what we said about form and class?