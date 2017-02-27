Stejskal: Top 10 storylines to follow during the 2017 MLS season

There's a different feel about MLS ahead of its 22nd season in 2017. And it's not only because the league is set to welcome two new teams and a brand-new soccer stadium to the scene.

The offseason player acquisition campaign leading into this season has been unlike the league has ever seen (more below) and we've seen a handful of teams make some big decisions when it comes to their future direction. The league has not only gotten younger, but it also feels tougher to prognosticate.

That being said, the 2017 season is sure to be full of surprises, with an unheralded team or two likely to make a unforeseen run to the top of the standings and a hot preseason pick or two falling flat and forced to work some magic during the summer transfer window (Seattle showed it can be done).

Which storylines are most intriguing as we sit here today ahead of Week 1? Here are 10 I’m keeping my eye on:

1. Atlanta and Minnesota, into the breach

After a one-year break, MLS is back in the expansion game, with a pair of Uniteds – Atlanta and Minnesota – set to enter the league in 2017. While they’ve both yet to play their first MLS game, the pair have already emerged as a study in contrasts.

Atlanta have already sold more than 30,000 season tickets and have spent and spent and spent, throwing around big money to sign youngsters Miguel Almiron, Josef Martinez and Hector Villalba to Designated Player contracts. They’ve supplemented their DP trio with a solid group of veterans, with US internationals Brad Guzan (who'll arrive in the summer) and Greg Garza and experienced MLS hands Michael Parkhurst and Jeff Larentowicz. Capable internationals Carlos Carmona, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Kenwyne Jones and Chris McCann are also in the fold.

Together, they form a group that has the talent to become the first expansion team to make the playoffs since the Seattle Sounders qualified for the postseason in their debut year of 2009.

Minnesota, who were announced as an MLS expansion team over a year after Atlanta were officially added to the league, haven’t been as splashy as their southern counterparts. The Loons chose not to sign a DP ahead of their expansion campaign, instead opting to sign a series of players using Targeted Allocation Money, retain several former members of their old NASL squad and work the trade market – hi, Kevin Molino – to assemble their inaugural MLS roster.

The group has been far less heralded than Atlanta, with some saying Minnesota could be among the worst MLS teams ever. I think that’s a stretch, but it would be a major shock if the Loons are able to sneak into the playoffs in the deep, fierce West.

2. Star acquisitions get younger

Steven Gerrard, Robbie Keane and Frank Lampard are out. Here to replace them? A surfeit of younger Designated Players that could give MLS a dramatically different look this year.

Plenty of teams went younger with their DP spots this offseason, with several laying out some serious cash to bring in potential stars 25 or younger. Atlanta led the youth movement, spending tens of millions to sign Almiron, Martinez and Villalba to DP deals. Others jumped on board, too, with Dallas inking striker Cristian Colman, Real Salt Lake signing attacking midfielder Albert Rusnak, Sporting KC acquiring forward Gerso Fernandes and Vancouver landing attacker Yordy Reyna.

Even the DP signings that skewed a bit “older” aren’t exactly over the hill. Big-ticket Galaxy winger Romain Alessandrini, Chicago striker Nemanja Nikolic, New York City FC attacker Maxi Moralez, Portland winger Sebastian Blanco and Whitecaps forward Fredy Montero are all under 30, all are in their primes and all could realistically compete for some individual honors this year.

Along with their aforementioned younger counterparts, they’ll bring a very new feel to MLS in 2017, with some of the new, younger class of Designated Players likely to emerge as the faces of their respective clubs for years to come. Regardless of which of the signings hit, the trend towards acquiring younger DPs is a positive one. These guys will make the league better, and a few just might emerge as bona fide stars.

3. A Galaxy far, far away?

After eight years and three MLS Cups with Bruce Arena at the helm, the LA Galaxy entered into a new era this winter, with new head coach Curt Onalfo and GM Pete Vagenas taking the reins after Arena left the club for the US men’s national team job.

Of course, Arena wasn’t LA’s only high-profile departure this offseason. Keane and Gerrard are gone, too, as are fellow veterans Landon Donovan, Mike Magee, Alan Gordon and AJ DeLaGarza.

The exits should make for a far, far different Galaxy in 2017. Onalfo and Vagenas made a concerted effort to get LA younger this winter, signing a relatively young DP in Alessandrini, spending significantly to land 23-year-old defensive midfielder Joao Pedro and placing an increased amount of faith in some of their academy products, many of whom Onalfo coached while leading Galaxy II. They also acquired a notable older name, signing USMNT midfielder Jermaine Jones after acquiring his rights from Colorado.

With LAFC set to give the Galaxy some new competition in Southern California beginning in 2018, the changes mark a bit of a gamble for LA. Still, they have plenty of talent, and should contend for trophies in 2017. We’ll see whether or not Onalfo, Giovani dos Santos, Jelle Van Damme & Co. are able to bring one back in the first year of LA’s post-Bruce era.

4. Dempsey’s back, and Seattle look terrifying

After sitting out the final few months of the 2016 season due to a heart ailment, Clint Dempsey is back in action with the Seattle Sounders. The US international has been training since the week of MLS Cup, and has ramped up his minutes in preseason, recently playing a full hour in the defending MLS Cup champions’ opener at the Carolina Challenge Cup tournament.

Assuming he avoids any setbacks, Dempsey will boost a Sounders attack that should be one of the most potent in the league. Seattle were dynamite after the addition of Nicolas Lodeiro last summer, and they were particularly dynamic in the few games that Dempsey, Lodeiro and Jordan Morris played together. The Sounders were 3-0-1 in the four games those three suited up for, with the trio combining for an astounding seven goals and seven assists in that span. They won’t be able to maintain those numbers over the course of a full year, but the prospect of the trio lining up together should strike fear into the hearts of opposing defenses all year long.

5. Can Toronto take the next step?

Toronto FC are already firmly among the MLS elite. Sebastian Giovinco is the best player in the league, Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore are legitimate stars and the rest of their roster is full of savvy MLS veterans, promising youngsters and intriguing internationals. This team came within penalty kicks of winning MLS Cup last year, and should be in the running for the title again in 2017.

My biggest question surrounding TFC: Can they take a step up in the regular season?

Toronto put together a solid 2016 campaign, finishing third in the East and fifth in MLS with 53 points. That number was a club record, but still well behind the 60 that FC Dallas nabbed en route to winning the Supporters’ Shield.

This year, TFC should be in contention for that piece of hardware. They have the stars, they have the overall talent, they have the depth and, unlike last year, when they were integrating quite a few new pieces and bouncing between formations, have chemistry and a clear identity. Contending for the Shield through the end of the regular season is a logical next step for this club.

6. New York’s new era

After following a pair of wildly successful regular seasons with two early playoff exits, the Red Bulls made some massive changes in what was undoubtedly the most bizarre offseason in all of MLS.

Things started to get weird during the Combine, when MLSsoccer.com and other outlets reported that head coach Jesse Marsch was in Europe talking with Red Bull about taking over their Austrian team, Red Bull Salzburg. Marsch returned to LA in time for the SuperDraft, but New York did end up shaking up their front office. Sporting director Ali Curtis mysteriously left LA when Marsch arrived in California on the eve of the draft – after a month of silence, the club announced on Feb. 16 that they’d parted ways with the executive.

Curtis’ uncertain status didn’t prevent the Red Bulls from making moves in January, of course. The club shockingly traded captain and midfield lynchpin Dax McCarty to Chicago on Jan. 16 in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money, drawing the ire of large swaths of fans...and McCarty himself.

The move mirrored on an on-field shift that will see the Red Bulls switch from the 4-2-3-1 formation that served them so well over the past two seasons to a 4-2-2-2 setup, which they unsuccessfully deployed at the start of last season. The entire winter has been a gamble for Marsch, who now appears to have more power – and more responsibility – than he did during his first two years in Harrison. Whether or not he’ll be able to count 2017 as a success will depend on how his Red Bulls adjust to their new formation, how Sean Davis fills in for the departed McCarty and just how he spends that extra GAM.

7. Will Portland return to the playoffs?

The Portland Timbers joined a rather unflattering club in 2016, finishing 12-14-8 to become just the third team in MLS history to miss the playoffs the year after winning MLS Cup.

The Timbers adjusted accordingly this winter. They made upgrades in a couple of spots, jettisoning the disappointing Lucas Melano and replacing him with a more-proven DP in Sebastian Blanco. They also added Costa Rican international David Guzman to their central midfield, a move that will allow Darlington Nagbe to line up out wide full-time, where he’s had his best production.

Portland’s new front six of Diego Chara, Guzman, Nagbe, Diego Valeri, Blanco and Fanendo Adi might be the best in the league. They still need to add a center back to replace the injured Gbenga Arokoyo, but this team has far too much talent to not make the playoffs this year. If they miss out again, head coach Caleb Porter could end up on the hot seat despite that 2015 title.

8. Hope rekindled in Chicago

There’s plenty of positivity on the other side of the McCarty trade, as the Chicago Fire have legitimate reason to hope for what feels like the first time in years.

The Fire, who finished with the worst record in MLS in 2015 and 2016 and have made the playoffs just once in the last seven seasons, made three major offseason additions that should push them back towards respectability this year. In addition to trading for McCarty, Chicago landed another formidable central midfielder, acquiring former Galaxy focal point Juninho on a year-long loan from Club Tijuana. They also added some much needed help up top, signing Nikolic (pictured above) – who has an absolutely absurd career goal rate – to a DP deal.

Those three will team with talented winger David Accam, withdrawn striker Michael de Leeuw and wide midfielder Arturo Alvarez to form what should be a decent front six for Chicago. They still need some help in the back, their goalkeeper situation is a bit unsettled and I’d love to see them add a true playmaker, but the Fire finally appear to have a solid plan in place. They should contend for a playoff berth in 2017.

9. Can Colorado do it again?

The Colorado Rapids had one of the most surprising seasons in MLS history in 2016, shocking the entire league by finishing second in the regular season standings, just two points behind Supporters’ Shield winners FC Dallas.

Colorado’s stunning rise was built on their stingy defense, which allowed just 32 goals in the regular season, easily the best total in the league. Their stellar play in the back made up for a pretty tame attack, where the Rapids scored just 39 times, tied for second-fewest in the league.

It was expected that Colorado would add to their attack in the offseason, but the club – who parted ways with former technical director Paul Bravo in a lightly discussed announcement in January – have pretty much held firm. Their biggest addition actually came at defensive midfield, where they signed promising 22-year-old Bismark Adjei-Boateng, who spent the last four years on loan from Manchester City to Norwegian club Stromsgodset.

Without any additional attacking reinforcements, I have a hard time seeing the Rapids repeating their success in 2017. They should still be strong in the back, but any sort of regression to the mean defensively could make for a frustrating season in Denver.

10. New stadium in Orlando, one final go for RFK

After spending their first two MLS seasons at Camping World Stadium, Orlando City SC will move into their own home this year. The Lions will open up Orlando City SC Stadium on March 5, when they’ll host 2015 expansion brethren New York City FC at the 25,500-seat downtown venue.

The new stadium is significantly smaller than the Citrus Bowl, but with a full, safe-standing supporters’ section for the club’s supporters’ groups, it’ll still be plenty intense. It’ll also be just about full all year long, as Orlando – who averaged over 30,000 fans per game in 2015 and 2016 – have already announced sell-outs for several of their home matches. Another notable feature? Unlike Camping World, which had an artificial playing surface, Orlando’s new home has an all-natural grass field.

While Orlando are getting set to open their new stadium, D.C. are starting the process of saying goodbye to their longtime home. After over a decade of trying and failing to get a stadium built, United finally have the go-ahead to break ground on their long-awaited new home in Southwest D.C. They’re planning on opening the recently-christened Audi Field next summer, and say they’ll start 2018 with a lengthy road trip before playing all their home games in their new digs.

That means that the 2017 campaign is the final go-round for United at RFK Stadium, the creaky, bouncing, raccoon-infested, charming old venue they’ve called home since 1996. Audi Field will be great for D.C., but part of the club will always be associated with RFK – let’s hope they give it a worthy sendoff.