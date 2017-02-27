MLS WORKS - March to Soccer 2017 Events

Major League Soccer and its clubs are committed to improving the communities where we live and play our games by executing programs and campaigns that focus on key social issues that are important to our fan base.

With the start of MLS season approaching, clubs are not only preparing for play, but also bringing communities together once again to make a positive impact.

Check out what our clubs are up to off the pitch this week to celebrate the start of this year's MLS season.

FC Dallas

Cocktails & Cleats 2017 presented by Chase:

Event Date: Monday, February 20 Overview: FC Dallas players, staff and supporters celebrated the start of the 2017 season at their annual season kickoff fundraiser. Attendees were also the first to see the FC Dallas 2017 secondary kit as it was unveiled at the event. Learn More

Chicago Fire

19th Annual Season Kickoff Luncheon, presented by Magellan Corporation:

Event Date: Monday, February 27 Overview: The luncheon offers Fire supporters an opportunity to meet the 2017 roster prior to the season opener against Columbus Crew SC on Saturday, March 4 at 1 p.m. CT at MAPFRE Stadium. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Chicago Fire Foundation. Learn More & Bid on Exclusive Auction Items

Atlanta United FC

Atlanta United FC Family Association Volunteering:

Event Date: Monday, February 27 Overview: Atlanta United FC Family Association will visit Crossroads Community Ministries and assist with meal preparation for homeless in the Metro Atlanta region.

Give & Go Donation Drive:

Event Date: Monday, February 27 Event Time: 7:00AM – 7:00PM Locations: Atlanta United FC Team Store at Atlantic Station - 1380 Atlantic Dr., Suite 14145, Atlanta GA

Von Maur at Perimeter Mall - 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30346 Overview: Atlanta United and Crossroads Community Ministries are partnering to assist the homeless in metro Atlanta with a Give & Go drive. Volunteers will collect volunteers to help at both drop-off locations throughout the day. Ideally 2017 packs will be built thru the donation drive. Drop-off will be at Crossroads, Tuesday morning, Feb. 28 at 11am. Learn More

Kickin’ It with CHOA:

Event Date: Thursday, March 2 Overview: Atlanta United FC to partner with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and host a FIFA ’17 tournament for youth currently residing in hospital. Players will be at each XBOX station to interact with tournament participants. Atlanta United FC will also provide alternate activities (foosball, inflatables, crafts, etc) to patients that do not participate in the tournament. Atlanta United FC players will also make hospital visits to patients that are unable to attend the tournament.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

British Columbia Children's Hospital Visit:

Event Date: Tuesday, February 28 Overview: Vancouver Whitecaps FC players will visit with youth patients that are currently receiving treatment at British Columbia Children’s Hospital.

San Jose Earthquakes

Get Earthquakes Fit:

Event Date: Tuesday, February 28 - Friday, March 3 Overview: Throughout the week, members of the San Jose Earthquakes roster will visit elementary schools throughout the San Jose region to host Get Earthquakes Fit assemblies. The club's Get Earthquakes Fit program is designed to encourage kids to lead a more active and healthy lifestyle.

Houston Dynamo

Dynamo GOALS School Program:

Event Date: Wednesday, March 1 Overview: Houston Dynamo players will visit local schools in Houston to educate kids on the importance of health and wellness through the integration of academics and soccer. Learn More

Columbus Crew SC

Crew SC Visits Ohio School for the Deaf:

Event Date: Wednesday, March 1 Overview: Columbus Crew SC players will host soccer clinics and a player meet and greet. Each student will also receive tickets to a Columbus Crew SC match.

LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy Celebrate National Read Across America Day:

Event Date: Thursday, March 2 Overview: Galaxy staff & players will read to local elementary students to stress the importance of literacy. Each student will receive a book and tickets to a March LA Galaxy match. .

Orlando City SC

Kids v. Pro’s Match:

Event Date: Thursday, March 2 Event Time: 4:00PM-9:30PM Location: Orlando City Stadium Overview: Orlando City, Orlando Pride and OCB players will play a match against 100 youth players – 25 from the Orlando City Foundation’s Soccer for Success Programs, 25 from the Orlando City Youth Soccer teams and 50 selected through LionNation. The group will play two 20-minute halves followed by a post-event party for the participants. Admission is free for Orlando City Season Ticket Members. Tickets are $10 per person with the all proceeds benefiting the Foundation. Learn More

Portland Timbers

Portland Timbers Reading Event: The National Education Association's Read Across America Day is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on March 2, the birthday of beloved children's author Dr. Seuss.