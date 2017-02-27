Kick Off: MLS Opening Weekend just days away! | Lions deal Shea for Barnes

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

March to Soccer

The 2017 preseason wrapped up with a host of games on Saturday. Included in the bunch: Chicago stayed perfect for the preseason by routing Toronto FC, Columbus edged MLS Cup champs Seattle to claim the Carolina Challenge Cup and also-undefeated Houston blanked Colorado to win the Desert Diamond Cup. READ MORE

Also on Saturday, Orlando City enjoyed a 3-0 victory over St. Louis FC in the soft opening of their new stadium. Early reviews from the squad indicate that they expect to make themselves feel at home in the new digs rather quickly. READ MORE | FIRST REACTIONS

Lions, 'Caps swap attacking pieces

A big trade went down on Saturday, with Orlando City shipping US international Brek Shea out in a trade that netted them Giles Barnes from Vancouver. Shea was a key acquisition for Orlando's inaugural MLS season; Barnes now joins his third team in six months. READ MORE

With the deal now done, Charles Boehm attempts to break down what the trade means for both players and both teams. READ MORE

Cole enters Galaxy injury bay

The season hasn't even begun and the injuries are already piling up for the LA Galaxy. Already missing Robbie Rogers and Gyasi Zardes for undetermined spells, a calf sprain has now put Ashley Cole on the shelf for a month. READ MORE

Red Bull switch for Gulbrandsen?

According to Red Bull Salzburg's technical director, Norway forward Fredrik Gulbrandsen could soon be loaned to their sister club in New York. The 24-year-old, who arrived last summer, has scored twice in eight league games for the Austrian holders. READ MORE

Atlanta, Minnesota try to buck history

With less than a week to go before expansion sides Atlanta and Minnesota play their debut matches, our Charles Boehm takes a look at the history of low achievement for first-year franchises that hangs over the two clubs. READ MORE

Speaking of Minnesota United, wing catch Josh Gatt says his injury woes are in the past, and that he has arrived to add a speed boost to the team's attack. READ MORE

US U-20's chase World Cup berth

The United States survived a rocky road through the first stage of group play at the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship, and now they face a round-robin duel with El Salvador and Mexico. The top two finishers earn a ticket to the U-20 World Cup in South Korea this May. READ MORE

'Quakes to the rescue

In the aftermath of severe flooding in the San Jose area, the Earthquakes have provided major support to those affected. In addition to teaming with the Quakes Foundation and the Oakland A's to raise $40,000, San Jose gave flood evacuees a free lift and complimentary tickets to Saturday's preseason win over Sacramento Republic. READ MORE | DONATE & SUPPORT

