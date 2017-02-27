2017 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship logo

2017 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship Standings and Schedule

February 27, 20177:00PM EST
  • The top two teams in each group will advance to the classification stage, which will consist of two groups of three and run from Feb. 27-March 3. The top two teams in each of those groups will qualify for the 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup while the top team in each group will contest the final on March 5. See below for tiebreakers, which will come into effect should two teams finish level on points.
  • x=qualified for the next stage

Classification Stage

Group D Standings

Team PTS W L D GF GA GD
United States 3 1 0 0 1 0 +1
El Salvador 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mexico 0 0 1 0 0 1 -1

Group D Schedule

Feb. 27 United States 1, Mexico 0 Estadio Ricardo Saprissa  
Mar. 1 | 5:30 pm ET Mexico vs. El Salvador Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica Facebook Live
Mar. 3 | 6:30 pm ET United States vs. El Salvador Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica Facebook Live

Group E Standings

Team PTS W L D GF GA GD
Panama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Honduras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E Schedule

Feb. 27 | 7:30 pm ET Panama vs. Honduras Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Facebook Live
Mar. 1 | 8 pm ET Honduras vs. Costa Rica Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica Facebook Live
Mar. 3 | 9 pm ET Panama vs. Costa Rica Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica Facebook Live

Group Stage

Group A Standings

Team PTS W L D GF GA GD
Mexico-x 9 3 0 0 9 0 +9
Honduras-x 6 2 1 0 5 2 +2
Canada 3 1 2 0 2 6 -4
Antigua and Barbuda 0 0 3 0 1 9 -8

Group A Schedule

Feb. 17 Honduras 1, Canada 0 Estadio Ricardo Saprissa RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Feb. 17 Mexico 3, Antigua and Barbuda 0 Estadio Ricardo Saprissa RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Feb. 20 Antigua and Barbuda 1, Honduras 4 Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Feb. 20 Mexico 5, Canada 0 Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Feb. 23 Antigua and Barbuda 0, Canada 2 Estadio Ricardo Saprissa RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Feb. 23  Mexico 1, Honduras 0 Estadio Ricardo Saprissa RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Group B Standings

Team PTS W L D GF GA GD
Panama-x 9 3 0 0 8 1 +7
United States-x 6 2 1 0 8 3 +5
Haiti 3 1 2 0 7 8 -1
St. Kitts & Nevis 0 0 3 0 2 13 -11

Group B Schedule

Feb. 18 St. Kitts and Nevis 1, Haiti 5 Estadio Ricardo Saprissa RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Feb. 18 United States 0, Panama 1 Estadio Ricardo Saprissa RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Feb. 21 Panama 4, St. Kitts and Nevis 0 Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Feb. 21 United States 4, Haiti 1 Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Feb. 24 Panama 3, Haiti 1 Estadio Ricardo Saprissa RECAP
Feb. 24 United States 4, St. Kitts and Nevis 1 Estadio Ricardo Saprissa RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS

Group C Standings

Team PTS W L D GF GA GD
El Salvador-x 6 2 1 0 5 3 +2
Costa Rica-x 6 2 1 0 3 2 +1
Trinidad and Tobago 4 1 1 1 3 3 0
Bermuda 1 0 2 1 2 4 -2

Group C Schedule

Feb. 19 Bermuda 1, Trinidad and Tobago 1 Estadio Ricardo Saprissa RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Feb. 19 Costa Rica 0, El Salvador 1 Estadio Ricardo Saprissa RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Feb. 22 El Salvador 3, Bermuda 1 Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Feb. 22 Costa Rica 1, Trinidad and Tobago 0 Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Feb. 25 El Salvador 1, Trinidad and Tobago 2 Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica  
Feb. 25 Costa Rica 2, Bermuda 1 Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica  

Group Tiebreakers

  1. Greater number of points in matches between the tied teams.
  2. Greater goal difference in matches between the tied teams (if more than two teams finish equal on points).
  3. Greater number of goals scored in matches among the tied teams (if more than two teams finish equal on points).
  4. Greater goal difference in all group matches.
  5. Greater number of goals scored in all group matches.
  6. Drawing of lots.