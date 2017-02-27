2017 CONCACAF Under-20 Championship Standings and Schedule

- The top two teams in each group will advance to the classification stage, which will consist of two groups of three and run from Feb. 27-March 3. The top two teams in each of those groups will qualify for the 2017 FIFA Under-20 World Cup while the top team in each group will contest the final on March 5. See below for tiebreakers, which will come into effect should two teams finish level on points.
- x=qualified for the next stage
Classification Stage
Group D Standings
|Team
|PTS
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|United States
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+1
|El Salvador
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mexico
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
Group D Schedule
|Feb. 27
|United States 1, Mexico 0
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Mar. 1 | 5:30 pm ET
|Mexico vs. El Salvador
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Facebook Live
|Mar. 3 | 6:30 pm ET
|United States vs. El Salvador
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Facebook Live
Group E Standings
|Team
|PTS
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Panama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Honduras
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Costa Rica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group E Schedule
|Feb. 27 | 7:30 pm ET
|Panama vs. Honduras
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|Facebook Live
|Mar. 1 | 8 pm ET
|Honduras vs. Costa Rica
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Facebook Live
|Mar. 3 | 9 pm ET
|Panama vs. Costa Rica
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Facebook Live
Group Stage
Group A Standings
|Team
|PTS
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Mexico-x
|9
|3
|0
|0
|9
|0
|+9
|Honduras-x
|6
|2
|1
|0
|5
|2
|+2
|Canada
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|-4
|Antigua and Barbuda
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|9
|-8
Group A Schedule
|Feb. 17
|Honduras 1, Canada 0
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
|Feb. 17
|Mexico 3, Antigua and Barbuda 0
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
|Feb. 20
|Antigua and Barbuda 1, Honduras 4
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
|Feb. 20
|Mexico 5, Canada 0
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
|Feb. 23
|Antigua and Barbuda 0, Canada 2
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
|Feb. 23
|Mexico 1, Honduras 0
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Group B Standings
|Team
|PTS
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Panama-x
|9
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|+7
|United States-x
|6
|2
|1
|0
|8
|3
|+5
|Haiti
|3
|1
|2
|0
|7
|8
|-1
|St. Kitts & Nevis
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|13
|-11
Group B Schedule
|Feb. 18
|St. Kitts and Nevis 1, Haiti 5
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
|Feb. 18
|United States 0, Panama 1
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
|Feb. 21
|Panama 4, St. Kitts and Nevis 0
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
|Feb. 21
|United States 4, Haiti 1
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
|Feb. 24
|Panama 3, Haiti 1
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|RECAP
|Feb. 24
|United States 4, St. Kitts and Nevis 1
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Group C Standings
|Team
|PTS
|W
|L
|D
|GF
|GA
|GD
|El Salvador-x
|6
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|Costa Rica-x
|6
|2
|1
|0
|3
|2
|+1
|Trinidad and Tobago
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|3
|0
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
Group C Schedule
|Feb. 19
|Bermuda 1, Trinidad and Tobago 1
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
|Feb. 19
|Costa Rica 0, El Salvador 1
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa
|RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
|Feb. 22
|El Salvador 3, Bermuda 1
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
|Feb. 22
|Costa Rica 1, Trinidad and Tobago 0
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
|Feb. 25
|El Salvador 1, Trinidad and Tobago 2
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
|Feb. 25
|Costa Rica 2, Bermuda 1
|Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica
Group Tiebreakers
- Greater number of points in matches between the tied teams.
- Greater goal difference in matches between the tied teams (if more than two teams finish equal on points).
- Greater number of goals scored in matches among the tied teams (if more than two teams finish equal on points).
- Greater goal difference in all group matches.
- Greater number of goals scored in all group matches.
- Drawing of lots.