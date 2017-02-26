Lions impressed by new home in soft opening against Saint Louis FC

ORLANDO, Fla. – There were two main impressions for Orlando City SC’s players and coaches as they got to christen their new stadium with a 3-1 preseason victory over USL side St Louis FC on Saturday evening – the grass, and The Wall.

After two years at Camping World Stadium (previously known as the Citrus Bowl), the team will officially inaugurate Orlando City Stadium in Sunday's home opener against New York City FC in front of a sellout crowd of 25,500 (5 pm ET on ESPN). Ahead of the big day, the club welcomed St. Louis FC to break in the new grass field in front of a small group of a few hundred invitees in the stands.

After skipper Kaka, with a trademark free kick, and striker Cyle Larin, with a brace courtesy of a pair of crosses from Carlos Rivas, delivered the goals to comfortably see off the USL side in the Lions' final preseason warmup game, midfielder Matias Perez Garcia summed up their feelings best.

“I think this is a beautiful and an excellent stadium, not only in terms of the surroundings and the stands, but also on the pitch,” he said through an interpreter. “I think the team that put this pitch together did an excellent job and we’re just excited to be on it.

“It was a beautiful feeling going through those new doors, and being inside the locker room, and then coming out on to the pitch. We are really happy for the start of the season.”

Larin agreed that it had been an invaluable exercise before next Sunday’s season opener at home to New York City FC and he was quick to point out what in his eyes was the standout feature.

“The grass," Larin said. "It is so important. And it was very important to get used to it tonight, getting the feel for the width of the field, the length, and knowing where you are [positionally]. I think we showed today that we fit in well on this field.

“Yes, it’s a very nice stadium. I have played in a lot of stadiums in this league now but I think this is now the best in the league. But, for me, it’s the grass – it is just so nice to play on.”

Head coach Jason Kreis echoed his players’ feelings as he looked back on a worthwhile 90 minutes that was marred only by niggling injuries to stand-in fullback Tony Rocha and new center back signing Jonathan Spector, both of whom came off as a precautionary measure in the second half.

“We’re really, really pleased with how it’s come out,” Kreis said. “There is still some work to be done in the next week, but it looks great and it’s very nice to have a place to call home.”

Although the stadium’s unique all-standing supporters' section behind the north goal was empty, The Wall, as it is known, still looked a formidable sight under the high-tech LED lighting system, and Kreis was in no doubt about his main impression from walking out of the tunnel for the first time.

“It’s definitely The Wall,” he said. “I was walking over there before the game and thinking about having to take a penalty kick as an opposing player in front of that stand. I think it will be a very difficult task.”