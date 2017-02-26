DC United set to host official Audi Field groundbreaking ceremony on Monday

D.C. United are set to welcome supporters and community members to the official groundbreaking ceremony for Audi Field, their new, soccer-specific stadium in Southwest D.C., on Monday at 3 pm ET.

A monumental day in the Black-and-Red's history, the event marks United's official commencing of vertical construction for Audi Field, which will open next year. The ceremony will include a performance by local DC Scores student-athletes and will be attended by MLS Commissioner Don Garber, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Audi of America President Scott Keogh, United Managing Partner Jason Levien, head coach Ben Olsen, players and staff.

The groundbreaking was scheduled upon the final government approval being granted for the stadium project by the C.C. Zoning Commission earlier this month. The stadium's name was announced a few days before final zoning approval; Audi Field is expected to seat 20,000.

“We are extremely excited to break ground on this site, a project that has been 21 years in the making," Levien said in a team statement. "Since Erick [Thohir] and I assumed stewardship in 2012 we’ve been on a mission to deliver to our fans and this community a new, permanent home. We appreciate all of the hard work that has gone into preparing for this moment and can’t wait to finally put shovels in the ground at the site of our new home, Audi Field.”

Monday's ceremony will take place on the eastern edge of the stadium property. Due to the fact that the area is an active construction site, parking is limited, so United are providing free parking and shuttle service; attendees can park in Garage C at nearby Nationals Park, located on the corner of N St. SE & First St. SE, adjacent to the Main Box Office. Shuttle service will begin at 1:45 pm and attendees can RSVP via United's website.