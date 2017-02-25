Real Salt Lake conclude preseason with 2-1 win over Armenia's Alashkert FC

Real Salt Lake defeated Armenian champions Alashkert FC 2-1 in a friendly at UC-Irvine in Irvine, California on Friday, wrapping up their preseason with a positive result just over a week before their 2017 MLS season opener vs. Toronto FC at Rio Tinto Stadium (4:30 pm ET, TSN1/TSN4 in Canada, MLS LIVE in US).

Alashkert took an early lead as goalkeeper Nick Rimando was beaten just eight minutes in. But RSL’s Armenian striker Yura Movsisyan leveled the score just before halftime, dispatching the rebound of a saved Luke Mulholland shot in the 43rd minute.

Chad Barrett – who replaced Movsisyan at halftime – struck in second-half injury time to earn a comeback win on the final kick of the game for Salt Lake, who finish preseason with a 2-1-5 record in match play. The winner was set up by a through ball from Luis Silva, who came on in place of Mulholland in the 76th minute.

RSL coach Jeff Cassar fielded most of his likely opening-day starters in his preferred 4-2-3-1 lineup, and gave most a full 90-minute runout.

RSL lineup:

Nick Rimando; Tony Beltran, David Horst (Aaron Maund 46'), Chris Schuler, Chris Wingert; Sunny, Luke Mulholland (Luis Silva 76'); Jordan Allen (Ricardo Velazco 76'), Albert Rusnak, Joao Plata; Yura Movsisyan (Chad Barrett 46')