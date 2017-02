Two clubs took home trophies from Saturday's final preseason matches, with Columbus Crew SC winning the Carolina Challenge Cup and the Houston Dynamo claiming the Desert Diamond Cup.

Niko Hansen's goal in the 82nd minute lifted Columbus to a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders in Charleston, South Carolina, and the Dynamo got a brace from Honduran newcomer Romell Quioto in beating the Colorado Rapids 2-0 in Tucson, Arizona.

