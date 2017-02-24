MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle explains the recent rise of the goalscoring winger and how they are changing how offenses think about scoring and wing play.
The rise of the goalscoring winger | Analyst's Den
Series:
MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle explains the recent rise of the goalscoring winger and how they are changing how offenses think about scoring and wing play.
Stay connected: Get access to breaking news, videos, and analysis from North America's best soccer reporters via "The Kick Off" newsletter or using our FREE mobile app.