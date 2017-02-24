Kick Off: FCD puts one leg in the CCL semis | Honda to SEA? Maicon to ATL?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

FC Dallas gets a CCL leg up

New DP signing Cristian Colman needed just 30 minutes to open his FC Dallas account, and the hosts strolled on from there to post a 4-0 rout over CONCACAF Champions League visitors Arabe Unido on Thursday night. The Toros will now head to Panama next Wednesday looking to close out a semifinal berth. READ MORE

Though Colman and the other newcomers fared well in the victory, the real star of the night was midfielder Kellyn Acosta. Benjamin Baer notes that his two-goal performance is a sign that he could become the team's star this season. READ MORE

Golden Boot dark horses

Andrew Wiebe is predicting that there will be a new name etched on the MLS Golden Boot trophy this season. As such, he's come up with four alternate candidates to bag the scoring crown. READ MORE

Report: Honda driving to Seattle

According to reports out of Italy, AC Milan's Japan attacker Keisuke Honda could be days away from joining the Seattle Sounders. The reports claim Milan are willing to let him out of his contract early, making him a free capture. READ MORE

Meanwhile, former Inter Milan and Roma wingback Maicon reportedly has an offer on the table from Atlanta United. The 35-year-old free agent earned 76 caps for Brazil, appearing in two World Cups. READ MORE

Nemeth returning to MLS?

The agent for former Sporting KC forward Krisztian Nemeth told Hungarian TV that his client is in introductory talks for a return to MLS. Nemeth played for Sporting Kansas City in 2015, posting 10 goals – including the 2016 AT&T Goal of the Year – and six assists in his lone season stateside. READ MORE

Thompson watch in San Jose

Writing for Top Drawer Soccer, Will Parchman notes how this is a big year for San Jose attacker Tommy Thompson. The youngster has perpetually seemed on the verge of a breakout, and now may finally be the time. READ MORE

Don't sleep on Sporting KC

Due to some upgrades at key positions, FourFourTwo's Paul Tenorio writes that Sporting KC is the dark horse no one's talking about ahead of the new season. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Musts

It's supporters day on ExtraTime Radio

Armchair Analyst: New DPs for a new MLS era

Orlando aims to unlock the potential of Carlos Rivas