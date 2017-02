Montreal Impact defender Ambroise Oyongo had quite the offseason.

The 25-year-old left back won the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon earlier this month, playing every minute of the Indomitable Lions’ run to their first continental title since 2002.

Impact Media chronicled Oyongo’s arrival at Montreal’s preseason camp earlier this week, catching up with the fourth-year MLS player about Cameroon’s run to the title and his hopes for the 2017 season. Check it out above.