Report: Knee injury could keep Kyle Beckerman out of RSL's season opener

Kyle Beckerman’s status for Real Salt Lake’s season opener is in doubt, according to The Salt Lake Tribune’s Chris Kamrani.

Beckerman, 34, suffered a bone bruise in his left knee in January and has not played a minute in any of RSL’s preseason matches.

“I think to exclude him from the thought process for next week is a little bit short-sighted right now,” RSL GM Craig Waibel told Kamrani on Wednesday. “But I wouldn’t say it’s a lock either. It’s still mostly evaluating, but at the same time, he’s not far off from playing.”

RSL will open the season on March 4 at home against Toronto FC. Beckerman, MLS’s all-time leader for appearances by a field player, is entering his 18th season in MLS and 11th with RSL.