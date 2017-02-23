MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle looks at the trend towards younger Designated Players and what that means for the product on and off the field.
New Designated Players for a new MLS era | Analyst's Den
Series:
Topics:
MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle looks at the trend towards younger Designated Players and what that means for the product on and off the field.
Stay connected: Get access to breaking news, videos, and analysis from North America's best soccer reporters via "The Kick Off" newsletter or using our FREE mobile app.