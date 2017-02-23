FCD's Roland Lamah eager to "defend the colors of Dallas" via CCL glory

Roland Lamah was born in Cote d'Ivoire. He has played in Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Spain, England and Hungary. Now he's in MLS – but while the United States is a new environment for him, he already knew a lot about the league.

“My pals playing here gave me news,” FC Dallas' new left winger explained to MLSsoccer.com, citing Belgian MLSers Jelle Van Damme, Laurent Ciman and David Mateos. “I often watched MLS. Even before being in contacts with the league, I talked about it with them. Two years ago, I was in contacts with another MLS club, Columbus, but I opted for Ferencvaros at the last moment. Now, I seize this second opportunity. I know that MLS is an emerging league with good players. Playing here is interesting.”

Lamah was 14 when he arrived in Belgium. He quickly rose through his adopted country's youth national teams alongside such future senior-side regulars as Vincent Kompany and Marouane Fellaini. Once one of the most promising prospects at domestic powerhouse Anderlecht, he had played only a few pro games when he left the club that had pushed open the door to transfer him abroad.

He has no regrets.

“I’m pleased, even surprised by my career path," he said. "I was not among the very best, and yet played in leagues as strong as England, Spain and France. I don’t think that a lot of people have accomplished that. I’m happy. My frequent moves are career circumstances.”

His latest move brought Lamah to Dallas after leaving Ferencvaros, despite being a starter with the Hungarian 2016 champion.

“I had a two-year contract, and I could re-sign for a third season, but there were some clauses… and we couldn’t find an agreement," he said. "My agent sent offers, and as I was interested to play in MLS, I came here without hesitation.”

Welcome though the move might be, it requires a lot of adjustments.

“The country is huge," he said. "Texas is very big, too. I’ve signed a two-year contract and need to get used to local culture, food, way of life. I’ve had little time to discover it, to discover my new environment, as all my focus was on the preseason. Now, I can find a house and see everything. Once I’ll be settled, my family will come. Living alone here wouldn’t be easy.”

His integration in the group happened promptly, and not only because he’s fluent in Spanish.

“My first impression was that it would be a healthy environment for me," he said. "I got a warm welcome. At first, being in the United States impressed me. The country is new to me, and aroused my curiosity… as did the club facilities, that I visited soon. Thanks to the warm welcome, I felt comfortable quickly.

"People here are very professional: They pay attention to every single detail. And most importantly: you must perform on the field.”

As a collective, FC Dallas did exactly that last year with a domestic double, winning the Supporters' Shield and Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. For someone who played at Anderlecht and Ferencvaros, where no season without a league title is a success, high expectations are nothing new.

“When I arrived, I immediately noticed that the mentality was to reach the playoffs and win the league," he said. "That’s a good goal, and I love itm as I’m a competitor. During every training session, we already do everything needed to be crowned at the end of the season. This year, we aim at having a better season than last year. That’s a good challenge.”

Lamah also faces a major individual challenge: taking over from talented fan favorite Fabian Castillo, now playing in Turkey for Trabzonspor, on the left wing.

“Nobody expects me to become a megastar like him," he said. "I don’t put pressure on myself. I play my game and I listen to instructions from the coach. I know that if I’m at the top of my game, I can contribute. The most important is moving the team forward.”

Lamah will get a chance to do that even before the MLS season starts, with Dallas starting CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal play on Thursday against Panamanian side Arabe Unido (8 pm ET; Univision Deportes Network in USA, Facebook Live).

"The Champions League is a priority," he said. "We defend the colors of Dallas, and we must perform at the international level. We can accomplish something in this competition and are aware of it. The first step will be to take our game seriously Thursday.”