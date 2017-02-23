Baer: Kellyn Acosta's CCL performance could be start to a star-making 2017

Kellyn Acosta is no secret among the MLS community.

The FC Dallas Homegrown star placed No. 4 in last year’s 24 Under 24 ranking and has been a starter for one of the top teams in MLS since the middle of the 2015 season, establishing himself as one of the top central midfielders in the league.

On Thursday against Arabe Unido, he showed a skill that hasn’t always been in his game, as the 21-year-old scored two scintillating goals from the top of the box (one above, one below), helping Dallas defeat their Panamanian foes 4-0 in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions quarterfinal tie.

Not only did he score those two goals, but his full display of abilities was apparent. Since being entrusted with the No. 8 spot in the Dallas midfield, Acosta has been one of the top passers in the game, as he is both more than capable of hitting 30-yard passes on a dime to his teammates as well as the simple balls to his central midfield teammate Carlos Gruezo.

His tactical IQ is also top-notch, and he seems to never be out of place. Not only does he pop up in the right spots offensively, but on at least one occasion Thursday night, he made a crucial tackle as the last line of defense. If you watch him closely, you’ll see that his head is on a swivel as he receives the ball to avoid opposing defenders.

Athleticism is another feature in his game, as he is strong to hold onto the ball in tight situations and fast enough to blow by defenders when given the opportunity.

With Mauro Diaz out until the summer, another piece that he will have to add to his game is creativity, which he has occasionally shown in the past. With just 20 chances created in 2016, the Texas native definitely has the opportunity to improve and he could do that not only from open play but with set pieces. Against Arabe Unido he took ownership over the vast majority of dead-ball situations.

In addition to his work with FC Dallas, he’s been called up to the US national team on multiple occasions, earning four caps. All four of those caps came under Jurgen Klinsmann, and the former US coach played Acosta almost exclusively out of position, at fullback.

Unfortunately, he missed an opportunity during this year’s January camp, as he was forced to leave with a mild left ankle sprain. Bruce Arena was looking for someone to fill Jermaine Jones’ spot in the midfield, with the Galaxy star slated to miss the Mar. 24 World Cup qualifying against Honduras due to yellow card accumulation, and Acosta did not get a chance to show what he could do in the recent friendlies against Serbia and Jamaica.

It’s rather unlikely that Arena would throw him into such a pressure cooker in March, but with a good first half of the season, Acosta could be the star of the Gold Cup team in the summer. If that happens, it wouldn’t be shocking him to see him as a regular in the USMNT starting XI nine months from now.