2017 Preseason - Wednesday, Feb. 22: 11 MLS teams in action on busy day

Wednesday is a busy day for MLS teams. Not only do the New York Red Bulls face Vancouver playing in the CONCACAF Champions League, but 15 other teams are continuing their preparations for the 2017 season with exhibition matches.

Six all-MLS games highlight the day's action, including a tilt between the Seattle Sounders and Atlanta United and showdown between Toronto FC and Minnesota United.

Here is a rundown of Wednesday's matches:

Sporting Kansas City vs. New England Revolution, 1 pm ET

Two MLS originals will kick off the third day of action at the Desert Diamond Cup. Revolution fans can get a glimpse of the team's re-tooled backline, which could have its handful against new Sporting signings Gerson Fernandes and Latif Blessing. The match will be streamed live here.

Toronto FC vs. Minnesota United, 3 pm ET

Last year's Eastern Conference MLS Cup Finals representative will get acquainted with the Western Conference's newest expansion club, as Toronto FC's star-studded roster takes on Minnesota United in Orlando, Florida. The match will be streamed live here.

New York Red Bulls vs. Houston Dynamo, 4 pm ET

Before the New York Red Bulls' first team takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals series on Wednesday, a number of reserves and trialists in Tucson, Arizona, will face off against the Houston Dynamo as part of the Desert Diamond Cup. You can watch the preseason game here.

D.C. United vs. St Louis FC, 4 pm ET

D.C. United will play their second game of the 2017 Rowdies Suncoast Invitational, taking on USL outfit St Louis FC in Clearwater, Florida. D.C. United lost their first game in the competition this past weekend, so they will be looking to fare better this time around. The meeting will be live streamed here.

Chicago Fire vs. FC Cincinnati , 4 pm ET

The Chicago Fire are undefeated this preseason at 4-0-0, and will attempt to keep their record unblemished when they go up against USL club FC Cincinnati at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. The Fire are coming off a big 5-2 win over NASL team Miami FC, so confidence is surely high going into Wednesday afternoon's game, which can be viewed here.

Columbus Crew vs. Charleston Battery, 5 pm ET

Gregg Berhalter will lead his Columbus Crew SC troops into another preseason test at the Carolina Challenge Cup by taking on tournament host Charleston Battery in Charleston, South Carolina. Crew SC won their first match in the competition this past Saturday, and will want to prevail again against the USL side. The game will be streamed live here.

Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact, 7 pm ET

Two familiar Eastern Conference foes will lock horns in the nightcap of Wednesday's pair of 2017 Rowdies Suncoast Invitational matches in Clearwater, Florida. The Philadelphia Union and Montreal Impact both triumphed in their first outings in the competition, and you can see them try to edge one another here.

Colorado Rapids vs. New York City FC, 7 pm ET

New York City FC will look to rebound from an ugly loss to the Dynamo on Saturday night without star forward David Villa, who was sent off after VAR review. The Colorado Rapids, meanwhile, will continue to fine-tune their preparations as they look to build on their strong 2016 campaign. The match will be streamed live here.

Atlanta United vs. Seattle Sounders, 7:30 pm ET

Some observers are calling Atlanta United the Seattle Sounders of the South, and now the clubs will meet for the first time on a preseason field. The two sides will collide as part of the Carolina Challenge Cup in Charleston, South Carolina, and both will want to prevail as they further fine-tune things. The game can be watched here.