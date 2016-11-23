An update guide to MLS podcasts and YouTube shows for 2017

Podcasts came out of the gate less than a decade ago, giving opinionated hosts a platform to share their views on soccer, and to give listeners perspectives to weigh against their own. (Mainstream American sports radio, by contrast, has been slow to embrace soccer, though some radio stations now have soccer-specific shows or are working soccer content into their mix in some markets.)

Most soccer-centric podcasts share a basic people-talking-about-the-sport format, but offer some variances within that structure. Some employ humor, others bring insight, and others still strive for a mix of both.

Here’s a large (but by no means exhaustive) guide to soccer podcasts that are either MLS-focused or significantly MLS-inclusive, refreshed for January 2017. We've also updated it to include MLS-focused YouTube shows and channels.

OFFICIAL LEAGUE PODCASTS

ExtraTime Radio

The in-house MLSsoccer.com podcast is a twice-weekly podcast featuring Andrew Wiebe, Matthew Doyle, David Gass, and a rotating cast of recurring guests, as well as interviews with an A-list assortment of players, coaches, GMs, and journalists.

mlssoccer.com/series/extratime-radio

Tiro Libre

Produced in-house by Futbol MLS, this is your weekly, Spanish-language source for all things on the league, with, naturally, a frequent focus on its players from across Latin America.

mlssoccer.com/tiro-libre

Coup Franc

This is MLS’s official French podcast, hosted by journalist Matthias Van Halst, who provides the site’s French-language coverage.

mlssoccer.com/coupfranc



NATIONAL (AND INTERNATIONAL) PODCASTS ABOUT MLS AND BEYOND

2 Up Front Soccer Show

This show discusses the world's game from an American perspective, featuring national and international guests from MLS, NWSL and the US National Teams. 2upfrontsoccer.com

American Soccer Now

This is the companion piece to the longtime website that, while focused on the fortunes of the USMNT, offers features which include a running ranking of the top 100 American soccer players, the majority of whom play in MLS.

soundcloud.com/thisisasn

Analysis Evolved Podcast

Anyone who loves the nuts and bolts of hardcore analysis, here are your people. Springing from the data-driven site American Soccer Analysis, your hosts carefully break down tactics and numbers from top to bottom.

americansocceranalysis.com/podcasts/

Big Soccer Head Podcast

BSH Podcast hosts, Eric Krakauer, Jason Le Miere, and Paul Farrell discuss and debate the biggest topics in world soccer every week with a little bit of humor and the opinions of guests from the world of soccer. itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/bigsoccerhead-podcast-bsh/id942822497?mt=2

Bury My Heart, USA

Here's a one-stop shop for everything US soccer, from the men's and women's national team, to MLS, NWSL, NASL, USL, and beyond. There's also regular chat on other cultural topics as they relate back to soccer.

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/bury-my-heart-usa/id1090617617?mt=2

Caught Offside

On ESPN radio, hosts Andrew Gundling and J.J. Devaney break down the latest in global soccer news, from Europa League to the New York Red Bulls.

espn.go.com/espnradio/podcast/archive?id=10856736

Challengers Podcast

This podcast brings serious knowledge, with a recent effort being a three-parter, with an hour for each “chapter,” featuring a Bundesliga season finale, an EPL season finale, and a giant MLS roundup. Their site also features insanely detailed charts on MLS teams and four other leagues that includes xG numbers and assessments of teams' attacks and defenses. (Some teams have “languidly clinical” attacks, which sounds worrisome yet poetic.) challengerspodcast.com

Commuting Off the Post

This is one of the more novel ways to start a podcast. Two brothers who carpool to work together started listening to soccer podcasts, found themselves having conversations about those topics, and realized they had the makings for their own podcast. They actually do record in a car, unless their producer is really good at inserting ambient road noise. commutingoffthepost.wordpress.com

Designated Podcast

Claiming to record “out of Eddie Johnson's former apartment building in Washington, D.C.,” this podcast takes a comprehensive look at MLS (except for 0-0 draws).” designatedpodcast.podbean.com

Double Pivot Podcast

Michael Caley, who brands himself as “bringing baseball stat nerdiness to football,” and Mike Goodman, who distinguished himself at the late, much-missed Grantland before moving to ESPN FC, are teaming together for this tactics talk offering from Team Howler. The podcast focuses on analytics, breaking down what happens in select games (including USMNT and MLS games) in conversational and entertaining fashion. whatahowler.com/the-double-pivot-podcast-77f72e2b19d9#.7tcq70pl9

Dummy

Featuring Howler founder and editor George Quraishi and former FC Dallas (and current Harrisburg City Islander) player Bobby Warshaw, this podcast extends the magazine’s smart and sophisticated approach to soccer into audio form. MLS players make cameos here as well as on Howler’s offshoot podcast, The Play, which analyzes one select play from a recent match per episode. whatahowler.com/dummy-podcast-5dc6ef53b298#.l6aqpx4p8

ESPN FC

The worldwide leader's soccer podcast leans heavily toward the European leagues, but some MLS stories are too large and compelling to go unchecked. espn.go.com/espnradio/podcast/archive?id=10672984

Feuerstein's Fire

New Jersey-based soccer journalist Daniel Feuerstein, who writes for SBNation blog Once a Metro, also hosts this two-hour weekly podcast that largely focuses on MLS and beyond (including round-by-round roundups of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup!). blogtalkradio.com/feuersteinsfire

Flakoglost

This Denver-based podcast (with a beer-inspired name) features three enthusiastic proponents of all American soccer. flakoglost.com

From the Factory Floor

Brought to you by the New York City-based Football Factory, this show boasts that it’s the “largest supporter-powered football/soccer podcast in America.” They cover MLS – but also EPL, as well as other European, South American, and African leagues and tournaments.

factoryfloorfootball.blogspot.com/

Goalmouth

Howler has teamed with Dirty Tackle and Total Soccer Show for this daily five-minute sampler of soccer news with an ear for the absurd and peppered with witty commentary. whatahowler.com/the-goalmouth-podcast-ac8add79d0c8#.2rfp8k49d

Hot Footy

Hosts Danny, Dice, and Hoff treat the worlds of Barclays Premier League and MLS with equal love in this fan-first podcast.

hotfooty.com/soccer/podcasts/

Jugador Franquicia

With a trio of hosts, this offering explores everything about MLS, US, and Canadian soccer—in Spanish.

jugadorfranquicia.com/category/podcast/

Low Limit Futbol

Podcasting together for three-and-a-half years, this trio of hosts covers MLS alongside the big European leagues and international tournaments. Recent guests include players, broadcasters, and personalities around MLS.

lowlimitfutbol.com

LWOS Radio

Last Word FC Media runs a few soccer podcasts under this umbrella, including one that examines the soccer world at large, one that's more Premier League-focused, and one that specifically follows New York Red Bulls II, the Red Bulls' USL team. You can find them all at this link. lastwordfc.podbean.com

Men in Blazers

These English-born, living-in-America soccer enthusiasts have converted their distinctive and sometimes irreverent podcast into a TV show, focused on NBC Sports’ Premier League coverage, but they still admire and discuss MLS on what they call “the pod.”

meninblazers.com

The Mutant Gene Podcast with Alexi Lalas

USMNT legend and current FOX analyst Alexi Lalas offers hot topics and hot takes, complemented by conversations with interesting (and even sometimes controversial!) guests.

art19.com/shows/the-mutant-gene-podcast

The North American Soccer Show by World Football Index

Part of the All in Sports Talk network, which broadcasts 24 hours a day here, this show specifically covers MLS and the US and Canada national teams.

https://soundcloud.com/world-football-index/tracks

Open Wide For Some Soccer

With a name inspired by perhaps the greatest soccer gag on The Simpsons, MLSsoccer.com and DCist writer Pablo Maurer, along with Goal.com editors Seth Vertelney and Thomas Floyd talk all things D.C. United, MLS and USMNT.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/open-wide-for-some-soccer/id659202079?mt=2

Over the Ball

ESPN’s Kevin Flynn covers MLS soccer in-depth, welcoming a variety of heavy-hitter guests. This is a top pick, especially, for anyone who wants to hear from head coaches, front office figures, and domestic fan favorites.

espn.go.com/espnradio/podcast/archive?id=12495181

The Planet Futbol Podcast

Featuring veteran American soccer journalists Grant Wahl and Brian Straus, this podcast takes Sports Illustrated soccer coverage and extends it into long-form discussions. A recent episode highlighted Wahl’s conversation with Kristine Lilly, Jimmy Conrad, and Tab Ramos at the recent American Outlaws Rally in Austin.

si.com/si-planet-futbol-soccer-podcast

Radio Cascadia

This podcast takes on all three MLS Pacific Northwest teams, but branches out from Cascadia to opine on league-wide happenings.

radiocascadia.libsyn.com/podcast

Radio MLS

Prost Amerika's Sean Maslin and Matt Hoffman lead this weekly (or close to it) review of MLS, including some interviews mixed in with lively conversations. prostamerika.com/category/culture/podcasts-2/radio-mls

Simon Allen Soccer Radio

Simon has been at soccer podcasting since 2005, and his latest project covers the globe but makes MLS (and personalities affiliated with the league) part of the mix. simonallensoccer.com/SimonAllenSoccer/Listen/Listen.html

Soccer Cooligans

Here's a podcast hosted by actual stand-up comedians -- as in, ones with legit shows and TV appearances in New York and beyond -- so you're guaranteed at last a few chuckles as they discuss MLS and some of the global game. Oh yeah, expect a heavy dose of NYCFC in here, too. soccercooligans.com/podcast-2

Soccer Today

Helmed by veteran soccer reporter Steve Davis and ESPN NBA reporter Marc Stein (who covered the USMNT in the late 80s and early 90s), this offering from ESPN Radio’s Dallas affiliate takes a wide-angle view of MLS. Given its location, though, don’t be surprised by some extra love shown to FCD.

Soccer-today.org

The Soccer Thread

Four friends from Portland, LA, Chicago, and Philly -- all who support those cities' MLS teams, respectively -- came together to start podcasting under this name during this past Copa America. They cover MLS, as well as soccer all over the world.

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-soccer-thread-podcast/id1147054293?mt=2

Total MLS

Dustyn Richardson and Mark Kastner, who host from their respective Houston and Seattle homes, bring players and journalists from the MLS world to complement their comprehensive, well-produced weekly look at the league.

totalmls.net/

Total Soccer Show

Launched by Richmonders Taylor Rockwell and Daryl Grove back in 2009 for their local public radio station, the show has become one of the longest-running and most-admired American soccer shows. Their start-of-season "Very Specific Predictions" covered both the Western Conference and Eastern Conference in amusing and admirable fashion.

totalsoccershow.com/about/

The Throw-In

MLSSoccer.com contributor Phil West is a regular guest on this hour-long, Austin-based radio show that looks across the globe and the Lone Star State. hornfm.com/on-air/the-throw-in

Two Solitudes

This term refers to the disconnect between French-speaking and English-speaking Canadians. It's applied here to Canadian soccer podcasters Kev Laramee (of Montreal) and Duane Rollins (of Toronto), who sound plenty together. stitcher.com/podcast/the-two-solitudes-mls-podcast

Watchin MLS with the Ginger and Joe

The podcast from two self-proclaimed “fans raised on MLS” aim for weekly reviews of the league's most compelling storylines. itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/watchin-mls-ginger-joe/id1040177418?mt=2

Yellow Card

It’s technically part of the Portland Timbers Football Collective network of creators. But this show is equal opportunity in its love for North American soccer – besides analysis of and talk about MLS, they also discuss other domestic leagues.

blogtalkradio.com/ycp/

MLS-CENTRIC YOUTUBE CHANNELS AND SHOWS

Jimmy Conrad

The hilarious USMNT and MLS veteran and former KICK TV personality, who some know as “Conradinho,” creates vlogs on his YouTube channel often delving into MLS matters. youtube.com/user/TheJimmyConrad

MLS' official YouTube channel

Besides highlights and features, this is where you'll also find episodes of shows with regular installments, like This Week in MLS. youtube.com/user/mls

The MLS Show

Hosted by Barry Cass and Peter McPartland, this show makes for one of the very earliest YouTube channels devoted solely to MLS -- and it comes from across the pond, with a UK perspective. youtube.com/channel/UC8C93vVZxymyQqfL7BOjqrw

Soccer Cooligans

These podcasters have also created a YouTube channel which mixes soccer coverage with sandwich reviews, and occasionally takes them on location to spots like the Jimmy Conrad Invitational pick-up game at MLS Cup 2016. youtube.com/channel/UC9vSK3zfF1NsQpsqyYV2Kug

FANTASY-SPECIFIC PODCASTS

MLS Fantasy Insider

Part of the unique experience of playing MLS Fantasy is that it can be pretty difficult to make your picks for the week. This show helpfully tries to make sense of it all for you.

mlsfantasyboss.com/category/mlsfi-podcast/

RotoWire Fantasy Soccer Podcast

Brought to you by a site chock-full of details for almost all fantasy sports, this podcast focuses heavily on fantasy Premier League and MLS, but touches on other global leagues and tournaments, too.

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/rotowire-fantasy-soccer-podcast/id909711385

TEAM-SPECIFIC PODCASTS

Atlanta United FC

Atlanta United Traffic Report

Two hosts helm this emergent podcast claiming to be “the ultimate Atlanta United podcast that occasionally mentions the rest of MLS and United States soccer.” soundcloud.com/atlanta-united-podcast

Mouths of the South

The team at SB Nation’s Dirty South Soccer has been active in covering the expansion team’s progress toward kickoff, including a podcast that already has a sizable library of episodes about the team. One memorable episode, “The ZLATLANTA Episode,” pondered the possibility of attracting the famed Swedish striker to Atlanta, while other episodes have chronicled the acquisition of players as the team builds its inaugural roster. They also have a live call-in feature during their recording of the podcast, allowing fans to be part of an episode. dirtysouthsoccer.com/atlanta-united-fc-podcast

Peachtree Post

Jarrett Smith and Jason Longshore borrow the ubiquitous Atlanta street name for a podcast on all things Atlanta soccer. blogtalkradio.com/peachtreepost

Terminus Legion

This podcast, from one of the principal Atlanta supporters groups, brings some front office voices in to augment the fan perspective. terminuslegion.com/category/podcast

Chicago Fire

Official Team Podcast: Chicago Fire Weekly

This production from ESPN Chicago features Fire legend Frank Klopas and soccer writer Paul Tenorio joining the station’s Fred Huebner, featuring broadcasters, former players, and regular appearances from the Fire front office.

espn.go.com/espnradio/chicago/podcast/archive?id=10552450

Fire Confidential Live

Go in-depth with all the latest media roundtables, trades, and happenings at the club. soundcloud.com/firepodfc

Fuego de mi Vida

Gregg Mixdorf hosts this Spanish-titled (but English-language) podcast featuring a diverse panel of Fire fans.

fuegodemivida.com/

Colorado Rapids

Official Team Podcast: Rapids Podcast

The club’s official weekly podcast features Conor McGahey and Richard Fleming interviewing players; a recent episode also featured MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

coloradorapids.com/news/podcast

The Voice of Centennial 38

This podcast features a packed house from the Rapids' faithful C38 supporters group, with the passion you'd expect from the full-90s fan and the laid-back attitude you'd expect from Coloradoans. centennial38sg.blogspot.com/p/podcasts.html#Podcast

Columbus Crew SC

Official Team Podcast: Inside the Crew SC

Hear all Crew SC happenings straight from the team itself – live on 102.5 FM if you’re in the Columbus area, or via podcast from anywhere else. stitcher.com/podcast/inside-the-crew

Massive Report

This podcast is an outgrowth of the SBNation site run by dedicated Crew fan-journalists, and includes post-match shows recorded in the Nordecke.

massivereport.com/massive-report-podcast

D.C. United

Filibuster

Like Massive Report, Filibuster is a product of an SBNation site – namely, the D.C. United-focused Black and Red United, with episode titles like “More Cats Than Umlauts” and “Band of Chest Tassels.”

blackandredunited.com/podcasts

FC Dallas

The 19th Minute

Billing itself as a podcast “for the fans, by the fans,” this podcast launched last year to cover FC Dallas, involving a group in a living room that records on Sunday evenings.

the19thminute.podomatic.com/

Dallas Diablos Radio

Here’s a podcast for FC Dallas superfans, by FC Dallas superfans. In 2016, they’re all about discussing whether or not FCD will make a run for MLS Cup.

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/dallas-diablos-radio-unofficial/id1089606862?mt=2

FCD Talk

Part of the All in Sports Talk network, which broadcasts 24 hours a day here, this show specifically covers FC Dallas.

soundcloud.com/allinsportstalk

The KickAround

Though they’re Dallas-based, this show excels at discussing FC Dallas while giving the team context by exploring the world of national and international soccer at large.

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-kickaround/id1022477525?mt=2

Houston Dynamo

Glenn Davis Soccer

The Houston soccer broadcaster (and former player), in addition to appearing on numerous league-wide broadcasts and podcasts to give Dynamo insights, has his weekly ESPN 97.5 FM radio show in podcast form. audioboom.com/channel/glenn-davis-soccer

Keeper Notes

Jen Cooper, who also hosts the MiXXed Zone podcast for Howler (which exclusively discusses women’s soccer), does this radio-show-made-podcast covering both the Dynamo and the Dash.

keepernotes.com/category/podcasts/knss-podcasts/

The Peel

The newest addition to the world of Dynamo pods, this fan-centric program features a call-in line for Dynamo followers, as well as interviews with players. As a fun tech innovation, this starts as a Facebook Live broadcast, whose audio then turns into a podcast. It's facebook.com/thepeel2005 for the former, and soundcloud.com/thepeel2005 for the latter. Also find them on youtube.com/channel/UCoiOuTZ7ca4OcObtEXuDbYA

LA Galaxy

Corner of the Galaxy

Running since 2009, this podcast (with 300 episodes and running) also includes a robust website that is a must for Galaxy fans.

cornerofthegalaxy.com/cog-2/us-corner-of-the-galaxy/

LA is Our House

Here’s a newer and much-needed entry to the world of Galaxy-focused podcasts, which also covers MLS as a whole as well as the USMNT.

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/laisourhouse/id1039236459?mt=2

Riot Squadcast

The more-or-less official podcast of the LA Riot Squad, it's no surprise that this one bills itself as by supporters, for supporters.

lariotsquad.org/riotsquadcast

LAFC

Heart of LAFC

Here's an early and strong contender among the growing field of LAFC supporter podcasts, hosted by Jerry Jimenez, as they gear up for the team's launch.

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/heart-of-lafc-podcast/id1170748541

LAFC Podcast

Active since early 2015, this podcast has featured the likes of LAFC President Tom Penn and soccer writer (and MLS contributor) Alicia Rodriguez weighing in on the City of Angels’ newest team as it gears up for the inaugural ’18 season.

soundcloud.com/lafcpodcast

Somos LAFC

This crew brings you the latest about LAFC in Spanish.

somoslafcpodcast.com

Minnesota United

FiftyFive.One

Minnesota soccer experts Jeff Rueter and Wes Burdine gear up for the Loons’ inaugural MLS season with this weekly podcast. fiftyfive.one/tag/podcast/

Loons Out of Water

This pod by MNU fans has traced the team's past history, and continues to follow as they move into MLS.

loonsoutofwater.com/category/podcast/

Two United Fans

Since 2014, they've chronicled both MNU and the North American soccer scene at large, mixed with some comedy, too (check their YouTube channel for that).

soundcloud.com/two-united-fans-podcast/

Montreal Impact

Kan Football Club

This one's en francais. Hosts cover the world of the Impact, but also of how MLSers are fairing in international events such as AFCON. soundcloud.com/kanfootballclub

Off the Woodworkx

Kev Laramee’s podcast on Impact soccer is a little harder to find then it has been in past years; while iTunes and Stitcher leave off at the end of the ’15 season, 2016’s coverage is continuing on via the Sports Podcasting Network.

sportspodcastingnetwork.com/category/off-the-woodworkx/

New England Revolution

Official Team Podcast: The Far Post Podcast

This official production from the Revs front office features lead host Jeff Lemieux and a sizable team of co-hosts, and has a decided sports talk radio vibe about it.

revolutionsoccer.net/news/the-far-post-podcast

Podcasts on the New York City-area soccer scene overall

Derby Day FC

Tim McDonough and Tariq Hamami podcast about New York soccer with a positive outlook despite one recent podcast being titled, “This Season is Written by Kafka.” Fun fact: McDonough won a contest last year to be an NYCFC sideline reporter for a day. derbydayfc.com/episode-guide

Empire of Soccer

Though this blog (and its ancillary podcast) leans toward the New York teams, host and MLSSoccer.com contributor Dave Martinez keeps on top of news across the entire league.

empireofsoccer.com/eos-radio-network/

Soccer in the City

Hosts Tom Kolker, Glenn Crooks, and Roberto Abramowitz go in-depth on MLS in NYC on this CBS local production.

newyork.cbslocal.com/tag/soccer-in-the-city/

New York Red Bulls

Official Team Production: the Jesse Marsch Show

A monthly offering from Red Bull Radio, where you can listen to thoughts on the team from the head coach himself.

newyorkredbulls.com/post/2016/03/29/tunein-jesse-marsch-show-inaugural-episode-red-bulls-radio

Red Bull Rant

The podcast from SBNation’s Once a Metro crew dates back to 2012; the pre-Rivalry Week podcast featured a member of the network’s NYCFC counterpart site, Hudson River Blue, who may now never live down 7-0.

onceametro.com/red-bull-rant

Seeing Red

Longtime Red Bulls fan Mark Fishkin (a supporter since 1996) and reporter Joe Goldstein host the oldest RBNY podcast, which has been providing Red Bulls coverage since 2010. seeingredny.com

View From 202

This trio of hosts analyzes the world of the Red Bulls from Brooklyn, recapping the latest and greatest with the team. But they also pride themselves on bringing new fans into the fold, interviewing them about their experience with the team, Red Bull Arena, and the league overall.

viewfrom202.com

NYCFC

Blue Balls

Hopefully, you’ll know by the title that the tone here isn’t super-serious. This weekly show offers “rapturous pod talk on all things NYCFC.” itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/blue-balls-nycfc/id959810180?mt=2

Dudes in Blue

One of the newer NYCFC podcasts on the scene, this weekly show comes from the perspective of season ticket-holders, and loves to hear from NYCFC fans around the globe.

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/dudes-in-blue/id1086108443?mt=2

Blue City Radio

Launched just before the team’s inaugural season, the podcast is emerging as one of the best sources of info for NYCFC fans, incorporating interviews from journalists and broadcasters into the format.

bluecityradio.com/

NYCFC Podcast

The simply named podcast boasts on its Twitter account that it delivers “original NYCFC content, news, interviews and corny jokes to 60+ countries.”

nycfcpodcast.com/category/podcast/

Orlando City SC

Official Team Podcast: SoccerCast

The team’s official podcast invites you to bring experienced broadcasters Daniel Dennis and Tom Vann with you “in the car, in the gym, or at work.”

orlandocitysc.com/soccercast

City Soccer Talk

City Soccer Talk has its origins in the independent Orlando City blog of the same name, but has relaunched as a standalone podcast. The show covers everything Orlando City soccer, on and off the field, in a fast-paced, weekly format.

citysoccertalk.libsyn.com

The Fourth Official

This Lions-centric podcast features “weird soccer news from around the world” and game predictions as regular features. the4thofficialpodcast.podbean.com

PawedCast

Hailing from SBNation’s The Mane Land, this punnily-named podcast looks at both the Lions and OCSC's new NWSL club, the Pride, with questions from listeners figuring into the mix of topics.

themaneland.com/orlando-city-podcast

The Purple Mane

A team of three Florida natives, soccer fans, and (as the podcast makes clear) friends team up for what it proclaims as “a podcast for any and every Orlando City fan.”

thepurplemane.com

Philadelphia Union

Official Team Podcast: The 90th Minute

Presented on Philly’s CBS sports radio affiliate, this official production is hosted by TV vet and current Union exec Carl Cherkin.

philadelphiaunion.com/podcasts

Philly Soccer Show

A radio show made available in podcast form, KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Page writer Eli Pearlman-Storch involve the radio station’s TV partner, present and former players, and other Philly sports personalities to talk soccer.

philadelphia.cbslocal.com/show/philly-soccer-show/

Portland Timbers

Official Team Podcast: Talk Timbers

This weekly show, from 750 AM the Game, is accessible as a podcast directly from the Timbers’ website, featuring insights from players, coaches, and journalists.

timbers.com/news/timbers-podcast-network

5 Minutes to Kickoff

Styled after a good chat at a bar with a friend, the hosts invite you to “pull up a bar stool, grab a pint,” and talk soccer, culture, and drink.

stitcher.com/podcast/bob-kellett/five-minutes-to-kickoff

Jacks and Roses

A cross-Atlantic effort, this features two hosts – one based in Swansea, and one in Portland. As such, it discusses equally the happenings at both Swansea City and the Timbers.

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/jacks-and-roses/id1028923909?mt=2

Morrisonic

This is a podcast “about the Timbers (mostly)” – no, they’re not afraid to diverge occasionally into other Portland-relevant topics, like the Trail Blazers.

morrisonic.libsyn.com/

The Portland Timbros

Though their intro has a comedian mocking their soccer podcast as “something for no one,” the four-person podcast team does a great job of capturing the ethos of the Timbers Army, and sounding like one of the more fun podcast squads to hang out with.

theportlandtimbros.com/

Rose City Soccer Show

This is another collection of fans and journalists with considerable acumen, producing a solid podcast weekly (or every two weeks, depending on the Timbers’ game schedule).

soundcloud.com/rosecitysoccershow

Soccer Made in Portland

The Oregonian’s Jamie Goldberg and Stumptown Footy’s Chris Rifer – two of the most knowledgeable soccer journalists in Portland – team up for this regular podcast hosted on the Oregonian’s Oregon Live site.

stitcher.com/podcast/soccer-made-in-portland-6/soccer-made-in-portland

Soccer Touchdown

Part of the PTFC collective, this podcast covers everything about the club – from P2 to Thorns to the Timbers – from a supporter culture perspective.

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/soccer-touchdown/id1091175149?mt=2

Timbers Field Report

Another production from the American Soccer Analysis camp, this one is Timbers-specific with a regular focus on fandom and away-day travel.

americansocceranalysis.com/timbersfieldreport/

Real Salt Lake

On Frame

This weekly ESPN sports radio show, covering the RSL world, is also available in handy podcast form. espn700sports.com/podcasts

Salt City FC

The newest entry into the world of Real Salt Lake broadcasting, this radio show features hosts Jake Hatch and Sean Walker breaking down the latest team developments as well as welcoming special gusts. Like On Frame, it's available in podcast form, too. 1280thezone.com/category/soccer/mls/realsaltlake/

San Jose Earthquakes

Goonie Time Radio

This relatively new entrant into the Quakes podcasting pantheon started life last year with a first episode titled, “A Very Bad First Attempt at Podcasting,” followed by a second episode titled, “A Better Attempt at Podcasting.” This year's early entries have branched out into interviews, include a recent conversation with Dominic Kinnear. soundcloud.com/quakes-fan

Quakes After 90

This trio of fans podcast about the Quakes, recently getting into sync weekly after some drop-off in the latter part of 2015; they also connect with fellow fans via Reddit. itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/quakes-after-90/id869667836?mt=2

Seattle Sounders FC

Official Team Podcast: Sound of Soccer

Nick Firchau, along with veteran soccer journalist Will Parchman and former Sounder Steve Zakuani, co-host the official team podcast, which features Seattle bands as well as Sounders talk.

soundersfc.com/soundofsoccer

Nos Audietis

Sounder at Heart, the comprehensive SBNation blog on the Sounders, offers this podcast with interviews and recaps as part of its wall-to-wall coverage.

sounderatheart.com/sounders-podcast

Soccer-Specific Podcast

Formerly called The Alan Gordon Radio Hour, three devoted Seattle fans take to this biweekly pod to discuss the Sounders, the whole of MLS, and “the American soccer hellscape.” itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/soccer-specific-podcast/id1066924906?mt=2

Sounders Pow Wow

Three self-identified Sounders FC season ticket holders have been talking about and recording their opinions on the Rave Green since 2009, honestly and sometimes irreverently.

sounderspowwow.libsyn.com/

SonarFeed

One of the longest-running Sounders podcasts, the SonarFeed team has recently made the conversion to videocasting, with no shortage of topics or ability to expound on them.

facebook.com/SonarFeed/

Sporting Kansas City

Talkin’ Touches

Active since 2015, this podcast alternates between breaking down SKC matches and reviewing action throughout MLS.

talkintouches.libsyn.com/

SportsBeat KC

This podcast from the Kansas City Star, though it covers all Kansas City sports, devotes a good deal of its stream to Sporting.

itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/sportsbeat-kc/id1050298530?mt=2

Toronto FC

Official Team Podcast: Come On You Reds

Hosts interview players and journalists, when not keeping discussions running with co-hosts, for the club’s official podcast.

torontofc.ca/topics/tfc-podcast

East Side Stand Up

The three-person podcast team from Red Nation Online brings regular insights on Toronto FC, including detailed post-match wrap-ups.

stitcher.com/podcast/east-side-stand-up

Finding Toronto

Here are all things Toronto FC, with some larger MLS talk – from the perspective of comedian and magician (!) hosts based in the U.K.

findingtoronto.podbean.com/

TFC Pitchside

This weekly show from Sportsnet 590 The FAN takes a TFC-centric look takes a TFC-centric look at MLS, featuring interviews with players, journalists, and in one recent episode, GM Bill Manning. itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/tfc-pitchside/id597920406?mt=2

TFC Talk

Part of the All in Sports Talk network, which broadcasts 24 hours a day here, this show specifically covers Toronto FC.

soundcloud.com/allinsportstalk

Vocal Minority

Offering “football, facts, and frivolity,” this pod often goes for irreverent angles, like imagining how TFC would have been different in the Victorian era.

vocalminority.ca/

Vancouver Whitecaps

Official Team Podcast: Sideline Stories

This official team podcast, hosted by Perry Solkowski, aims to go in-depth with players, mostly about topics off the field. The debut episode, for example, featured David Ousted discussing his "biggest regret."

soundcloud.com/vancouver-whitecaps-fc

Away from the Numbers

This podcast – headed up by MLSsoccer.com contributor Michael McColl – started life as a Scottish fanzine in 1989, found its way to Canada, and converted into digital form. Along the way, its founders decided to do a Whitecaps-themed podcast, which includes one of the Radio Cascadia crew.

aftn.ca/category/podcast/

From the Backline

Two Vancity Buzz digital journalists engineer this weekly podcast which features interviews as well as preview and recaps of Whitecaps FC and Whitecaps FC 2 matches.

fromthebackline.com/podcast/

Off the Pitch

A weekly radio offering on Vancouver’s TSN radio, host Mike Martignano discusses all things Whitecaps, along with “some thoughts on fried chicken and movies like Rocky IV.” itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/off-pitch-province-podcasts/id1132374320?mt=2

Whitecaps Talk

Part of the All in Sports Talk network, which broadcasts 24 hours a day here, this show specifically covers the Vancouver Whitecaps.

soundcloud.com/allinsportstalk

The Whitecaps Weekly

Part of Province Sports Radio, the show’s hosts promise Whitecaps “news and views from the sideline to the dressing room.”

theprovincepodcasts.com/whitecaps-weekly/

Soccer Talk with Tyler Green and Simon Fudge

This one goes in-depth on Whitecaps, but also takes a larger-view look at MLS and even occasionally EPL.

soccertalkvan.libsyn.com/