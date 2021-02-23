this is a youtube embed test
Week 33 | AT&T Goal of the Week
Go to MLSsoccer.com and cast your vote for the best goal from Week 33 of the 2017 Major League Soccer season.http://www.mlssoccer.com/gotw
Week 32 | AT&T Goal of the Week
Go to MLSsoccer.com and cast your vote for the best goal from Week 32 of the 2017 Major League Soccer season.http://www.mlssoccer.com/gotw
Week 30 | AT&T Goal of the Week
Go to MLSsoccer.com and cast your vote for the best goal from Week 30 of the 2017 Major League Soccer season.http://www.mlssoccer.com/gotw
HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. Nashville SC | November 24, 2020
Nashville SC opened eyes with a thorough Play-In victory over fellow expansion side Inter Miami CF, but now take a step up in class against perennial MLS Cup contender Toronto FC in a Round One matchup Tuesday at Rentschler Field.
HIGHLIGHTS: New York Red Bulls vs. Toronto FC | November 8, 2020
Toronto FC are seeking a second Supporters' Shield title when they take on the New York Red Bulls in a Decision Day presented by AT&T clash at Red Bull Arena Sunday afternoon.
HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. Inter Miami CF | November 1, 2020
Toronto FC are looking to keep their Supporters' Shield hopes alive Sunday night when they host an Inter Miami CF side trying to push above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference.
HIGHLIGHTS: Toronto FC vs. New York City FC | October 28, 2020
Toronto FC are looking to rebound from a lopsided defeat to the Philadelphia Union in which they surrendered the Supporters' Shield lead when they take on a New York City FC, which clinched a berth in the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs Tuesday, when the Eastern Conference foes square off in East Hartford Wednesday night.
HIGHLIGHTS: Philadelphia Union vs. Toronto FC | October 24, 2020
It's a battle for first overall in the league when the Philadelphia Union host Toronto FC Saturday night at Subaru Park.
The annual Rookie Symposium is designed to acclimate and orient incoming players to Major League Soccer and to the resources available to them. Through a dynamic lineup of speakers and panelists—including current and former players, industry experts, and an MLS General Manager—and breakout groups led by MLS Greats, the Rookie Symposium ensures a positive transition into rookies’ professional playing experience. Check out the 2020 recap video for more.