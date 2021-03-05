ROOKIE SYMPOSIUM
The annual Rookie Symposium is designed to acclimate and orient incoming players to Major League Soccer and to the resources available to them. Through a dynamic lineup of speakers and panelists—including current and former players, industry experts, and an MLS General Manager—and breakout groups led by MLS Greats, the Rookie Symposium ensures a positive transition into rookies’ professional playing experience. Check out the 2020 recap video for more.
2021
2020
2019
JOB SHADOW PROGRAM 2019
The Job Shadow Program introduced participating players and MLS Greats to career opportunities and resources across various industries. The Job Shadow Program began with a professional development orientation, and culminated with a job shadow experience in the corporate offices of select NYC companies. Stay tuned for future opportunities to get involved in the Job Shadow Program.
CAREERS IN SOCCER SUMMIT 2019
Designed to introduce post-playing career options and opportunities to MLS players, the Careers in Soccer Summit was a crash course in professional development, featuring guest speakers, panels, networking opportunities, video content, and mock interviews. The participating MLS Greats left the Summit with a better understanding about prospective career opportunities in soccer, sports business at large, and how to leverage their skills and playing experience to break into the business.
PLAYER ENGAGEMENT AT GA CUP 2019
In 2019, Player Engagement hosted an informational training session for over 400 youth players from 20+ academies across the league. The Pathways and Expectations Panel provided insight on navigating transition through an aspiring professional’s playing career, and the introduction to Player Engagement’s program offerings gave players a clearer vision for how to achieve success as a professional athlete.