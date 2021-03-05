ROOKIE SYMPOSIUM

The annual Rookie Symposium is designed to acclimate and orient incoming players to Major League Soccer and to the resources available to them. Through a dynamic lineup of speakers and panelists—including current and former players, industry experts, and an MLS General Manager—and breakout groups led by MLS Greats, the Rookie Symposium ensures a positive transition into rookies’ professional playing experience. Check out the 2020 recap video for more.