What to watch for as MLS Week 25 gets underway Tuesday

We’ve just put a bow on Week 24, though Week 25 is suddenly upon us and begins Tuesday night with three intriguing matchups.

And with the Eastern Conference and Western Conference tables so tight, points are at a premium at this point of the 2021 season.

So what's on the horizon as the Audi MLS Cup Playoff races heat up? Let’s look ahead.

Columbus Crew

Columbus are desperate for three points, but they’ve accomplished that just once in their last nine games. And the defending MLS Cup champions have Supporters’ Shield-chasing New England on the road this weekend, so all eyes are on a meeting with the similarly struggling Red Bulls.

The good news for head coach Caleb Porter is it appears his squad is finally getting healthy. Last weekend, Gyasi Zardes came off the bench against Inter Miami CF and Milton Valenzuela returned to start at left back.

New York Red Bulls

Things haven’t gone much better for the Red Bulls, whose 1-0 victory over Columbus on Aug. 18 at Red Bull Arena was their first win in their last 10. And their road form (1-7-2 record) is among the worst in the league, so Gerhard Struber's side isn't finding success away from Red Bull Arena either.