The Generation adidas Cup Competition Committee (the "Competition Committee") shall always have overriding, ultimate, and absolute League authority over the requirements set forth in these Guidelines.

MLS reserves the right to revise these Guidelines at any time at its sole and absolute discretion.

Failure to comply to the requirements of the Guidelines will result in the imposition of discipline by the League.

Strict compliance with the rules, regulations, and procedures described in these Guidelines are critical to the successful operation of the Competition.

These 2022 Generation adidas Cup Finals Competition Guidelines (the "Guidelines") are intended to summarize the playing rules, regulations, and operational procedures to be followed by Major League Soccer, L.L.C., the Division I professional league in the United States and Canada ("MLS" or the "League") and each soccer team participating in the U15 Division (each, a "Club") during the 2022 Generation adidas Cup finals (the "Competition").

1.2.3.1.1. Rosters will freeze and become final at 5pm ET on Thursday, April 7, 2022. At this time, no further changes will be accepted for the Competition except due to an Extreme Hardship. It is the responsibility of each Club to ensure that details for each of its players are complete and accurate in the Online Registration Portal by this date. Such details include, but are not limited to, player name, kit number, and date of birth.

1.2.3.1. Provisional rosters for the Competition must be submitted via email ( brian.phillips@rad.work ) by 5pm ET on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

1.2.2.2. In the event a Club qualifies for Extreme Hardship, it may add eligible players to reach the minimum of eighteen (18)

1.2.2.1. "Extreme Hardship" is defined as one (1) of the following two (2) potential scenarios:

1.1.3. All players must provide proof of identification upon registration for the Competition. An unexpired actual or color photo-copy passport (or other identification document, as determined by the Competition Committee in its sole discretion) will be the only accepted proof of identification.

Player’s ITC), the sufficiency of which shall be determined by the Competition Committee in its sole discretion.

1.1.2.2. The Club must provide proof to MLS of each Guest Player’s ITC status (e.g., documentation from the federation of the country in which the Club is located that it holds the Guest

1.1.2.1. A maximum of three (3) guest players (each, a "Guest Player") is eligible to compete for a Club, provided the federation of the country in which the Club is located holds the Guest Player’s International Transfer Certificate ("ITC").

1.1.2. By the time a Club registers for the Competition, each participating player who will compete for such Club must be duly registered with such Club and with the federation of the country in which such Club is located (e.g., United States Soccer Federation, Canadian Soccer Association), subject to the Guest Player initiative described below:

1.1.1. Each participating player must be a maximum of fifteen (15) years old by the end of the calendar year in which the Competition will conclude (i.e., all players were born on or after January 1, 2007).

2. COMPETITION FORMAT

2.1. All Clubs will compete in three (3) group stage matches (each, a "Group Stage Match") and three (4) knockout stage matches (each, a "Knockout Match"). Subject to performance in the Group Stage Matches, the Knockout Matches may be a quarterfinal match (the "Quarterfinals"), a semifinal match (the "Semifinals"), the championship match (the "Finals"), a placement match, and/or a performance-based match as dictated by the official 2022 GA Cup match schedule, pursuant to Section 2.2 below.

2.1.1. All matches will occur between Saturday, April 9, 2022 through Saturday, April 16, 2022. Please refer to the official 2022 GA Cup match schedule for specific times.

2.2. A total of forty (40) Clubs shall compete in U17 Division. The Clubs shall be divided into ten (10) groups. The First place Clubs will automatically qualify for the top ten (10) seeds in the Knockouts. The remaining six (6) seed (11-16) will be decided from the second (2nd) place Group finishers. All seeds will be determined by tiebreakers, as listed in 2.6, at the conclusion of the Group Stage Matches shall advance to the Round of 16. The winner of each Round of 16 match shall advance to the Quarterfinals. The winner of each Quarterfinals match shall advance to the Semifinals. The winner of each Semifinals match shall advance to the Finals.

2.3. Each match will consist of thirty (30) minute halves, with a halftime rest period of ten (10) minutes.

2.4. Each Club will be permitted seven (7) substitutions per match. For the avoidance of doubt, this number does not include any substitutions executed pursuant to Section 2.4.3.

2.4.1. A player may not re-enter a match.

2.4.2. Substitutions may be executed at halftime and/or at any moment during the first half of a match. During the second half of a match, each Club is permitted no more than three (3) moments to execute its substitution(s).

2.4.2.1. A moment refers to a match stoppage. For the avoidance of doubt, halftime does not count as a moment.

2.4.2.2. Where a Club uses a moment in the second half to execute a substitution and the opposing Club uses the same moment to execute a substitution, such moment will count towards each Club’s permitted three (3) moments.

2.4.2.2.1. Example: It is the second half. Club 1 has not yet executed any substitutions. Club 2 has already executed two (2) substitutions across two (2) separate moments in the second half. Club 1 decides to use a moment to execute its first substitution. Club 2 decides to use that same moment to execute a substitution. Once Club 2 executes such substitution, it may not execute any more substitutions during the match.

2.4.2.3. All teams may receive one (1) substitution in extra time: 1 moment during extra time.

2.4.3. Head Injury Substitution(s)

2.4.3.1. Each Club may substitute a player who is suspected to have suffered a head injury while he is being evaluated. The substitution for the evaluation of the concussion / head injury will not count against the Club’s total number of allowed substitutions / substitution moments. However, a Club must be in possession of at least one (1) substitution and one (1) substitution moment to execute this temporary substitution.

2.5. Three (3) points will be awarded for a win and one (1) point will be awarded for a draw.

2.5.1. In the event of a draw at the end of regulation, both Clubs will be awarded one (1) point pursuant to Section 2.5 above, and a FIFA-style shootout of kicks from the penalty mark will be held to determine a winner. One (1) additional point will be awarded to the Club who wins the shootout.

2.5.2. Notwithstanding Section 2.5.1 above, in the event of a draw at the end of regulation of the Quarterfinals, the Semifinals, or the Finals, two (2) five (5)-minute halves will be played in their entireties. There will be a three (3)-minute break between the completion of the second half of regulation and the start of the first extra time period. If the match is still tied at the end of an additional ten (10) minutes, both Clubs will be awarded one (1) point pursuant to Section 2.4 above, and a FIFA-style shootout of kicks from the penalty mark will be held to determine a winner. One (1) additional point will be awarded to the Club who wins the shootout.

2.6 The ranking of each Club in each of the four (4) groups will be determined at the end the Group Stage Matches based on the following criteria and in the order in which they appear:

2.6.1 Finish in Group (#1,#2)

2.6.2 Highest number of points per game

2.6.3 Highest number of wins in regulation

2.6.4 Highest goal difference in regulation

2.6.5 Most goals scored in regulation

2.6.6 Least goals allowed in regulation

2.6.7 Head-to-Head

2.6.8 Fewest Disciplinary Points