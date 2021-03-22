The top 10 newcomers for 2021 | Greg Seltzer

It's not easy to win the Golden Boot in Colombia's top flight as a diminutive flank player, but Obrian darn near pulled it off this past season. That's because, instead of staying wide to provide service like the guy he's slated to replace in FC Dallas' lineup (Michael Barrios), the 25-year-old likes to raid the inside channels for box finishes.





No. 8 Derrick Williams (LA Galaxy)





Of all the things the LA Galaxy need heading into the new season, a busybody center back who excels at emergency defending may be chief among them. We often talk about how some attackers can make those around them better; the experienced, capable Williams could have that same effect at the back for the Carson crew.





No. 7 Kim Moon-hwan (LAFC)





I mentioned it in last week's list of my top under-the-radar offseason pick-ups, but the South Korea right back is liable to turn that position from overt weakness to strength for an LAFC side aiming to return to title contender status. Kim's a pacy two-way gamer who should fit right into Bob Bradley's system.





No. 6 Claudio Bravo (Portland Timbers)





Portland's left back spot was under the dutiful watch of Jorge Villafana for much of the last seven seasons, so the locals may have gotten used to a very by-the-book approach to the position. With Bravo's arrival, they can throw that book out. He's a sharply proactive defender at one end and an x-factor ball carrier going forward.





No. 5 Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati)



Explanatory note: Yes, it's true Acosta isn't a pure newcomer in the sense he's played in MLS before. However, he's joining a new club and transferring in from abroad, so I'm counting him as one in this context.