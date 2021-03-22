Ricardo Clark's journey from youth prospect to youth development with Vancouver Whitecaps FC | Charles Boehm

“I felt like this was the right time for me to jump on board with the staff here in Vancouver. They have a lot of young talent, and part of my role is to assist in that development of that talent, in regards to individual development and coaching and everything associated with that,” Clark told MLSsoccer.com as he worked through Canada’s quarantine process before joining the ‘Caps preseason in person.





“It was something that was intriguing to me. It was a place where I felt that I could be effective, based on what they needed. And it was something I was passionate about.”





The Whitecaps started last season with the league’s youngest roster and more than half of their current squad is age 23 or younger. Their sprawling network of youth affiliates across Canada fuels an ambitious academy system, the most prominent -- and profitable -- product of which is global sensation Alphonso Davies. Now Clark has arrived to do his part, and carry on the legacy handed down to him over the years by distinguished managers like Bob Bradley, Dominic Kinnear, Christoph Daum and Gregg Berhalter.





It can be said Vancouver’s gain is the Dynamo’s loss. Clark has spent most of the past year since his retirement working with a range of teams and players in the Texas club’s recently revamped youth structure. That helped shape his vision for the next steps in his career.





“Joining up with the Dynamo academy and working with multiple age groups from the U-13s all the way to the U-19s, through all that I found out I relate more to the older players and I relate more to the professional environment,” he explained. “So that's what I gravitated towards. The latter part of my youth coaching experience was geared towards connecting with those young players in that special environment – by doing individual development, whether it be on-field work, video analysis or just conversations on the coaching/mentoring aspect.”