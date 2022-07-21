Why you should watch the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

This goes for every year, but as a person who loves ruining things and just generally being a bummer, I love the fact that goalkeepers are here to compete in this competition. Just imagining Dayne St. Clair saving his 10th-straight bicycle attempt in a row during the cross and volley challenge gets my heart fluttering.

I’m not even being sarcastic here. More skills competitions across sports should have obstacles actively getting in the way. I want to see Tom Brady have to hit a target while a linebacker lays him out. I want to watch a dunk competition where they’re forced to dunk over the other competitors’ starting center. I want to gawk as we give those kids in the outfield during the Home Run Derby a comically oversized net that catches baseballs before they go over the wall. How are we going to know how good these players are without a little adversity?