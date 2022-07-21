Why you should watch the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

All-Star Week is almost upon us and now we know who will be competing in the 2022 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G on Aug. 9 at Allianz Field (7:30 pm ET | ESPN2, TUDN in US; TSN, TVA Sports in Canada). Once again my suggestion to have a normal person pulled from the crowd to compete in each event and show how good these guys are in comparison has been ignored, but trust me when I say this will still be a blast.
Because how often do we get a chance to watch the best players in the league just show off? Too much of soccer is about “winning” and “scoring goals” when it really should be about showcasing just how good you are doing cool tricks after a lifetime of dedication to one sport.
Here are a few things, in particular, to keep an eye on this year.
Last year, Liga MX got a little revenge on the MLS team. After MLS took the first edition of the Skills Challenge in 2019 on the back of a hilariously dramatic buzzer-beating crossbar challenge winner, Liga MX flipped the script in 2021. Cruz Azul forward Jonathan Rodriguez hit the crossbar from 40 yards out and gave Liga MX a 26-25 win over MLS.
Now someone has to take the lead in the series. It hasn’t exactly been the best year or so for soccer in Mexico. Sure the US men's national team have gotten the better of El Tri on multiple occasions, and sure an MLS team (Seattle Sounders FC) finally won the Concacaf Champions League and yes, MLS won the All-Star Game presented by Target last year as well. But what might truly be the greatest disappointment is to go down 2-1 in the Skills Challenge.
We’ll have to wait and see, but would you be all that surprised to see another serious injury in this competition again? I mean, we can’t forget that Nahuel Guzmán saw his career flash in front of his eyes during last year’s cross and volley challenge as Ricardo Pepi put shot after shot into the net.
Guzmán rules and I’m genuinely disappointed he doesn’t appear to be back for the competition this year. Someone else will have to carry the gamesmanship mantle for him.
Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Héctor Herrera have more than 200 caps for the Mexico men’s national team between them. But they’ll compete against their home’s domestic league in this one. Not only do we get to watch two of the most highly lauded players in MLS show their ability, but we also get to watch a unique dynamic play out as they compete against the league they originally made their name in.
Last year, Ferreira’s then-FC Dallas teammate Ricardo Pepi owned All-Star Weekend. Pepi showed out in the Skills Challenge and then delivered the game-winning penalty kick the next day. It all felt like a cap to one of the fastest rocket rides to stardom we’ve seen in MLS.
This year, Ferreira has put together an objectively better season than Pepi’s entire 2021 and we’re not even at the All-Star Game yet. Ferreira has 11 goals and five primary assists this season on a solid FC Dallas team. He’s a Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate and likely member of the USMNT for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. But he hasn’t quite captured folks’ imagination like Pepi did. At least not yet.
He’s got a chance here on a national stage to show his skill and ability and maybe begin building toward the kind of notoriety Pepi earned last season.
This goes for every year, but as a person who loves ruining things and just generally being a bummer, I love the fact that goalkeepers are here to compete in this competition. Just imagining Dayne St. Clair saving his 10th-straight bicycle attempt in a row during the cross and volley challenge gets my heart fluttering.
The keepers are here to prevent the cool thing you wanted to see from happening. They’re essentially heroes.
I’m not even being sarcastic here. More skills competitions across sports should have obstacles actively getting in the way. I want to see Tom Brady have to hit a target while a linebacker lays him out. I want to watch a dunk competition where they’re forced to dunk over the other competitors’ starting center. I want to gawk as we give those kids in the outfield during the Home Run Derby a comically oversized net that catches baseballs before they go over the wall. How are we going to know how good these players are without a little adversity?
Few things resonate in this competition like the Crossbar Challenge. It’s the purest, most messing around at the end of practice with your friends, competition of the bunch. It’s the last of the night for a reason. And has decided the entire thing both years.
There’s genuine drama to watching professional soccer players attempting to hit a small target from 40+ yards away and knowing that the entire event is on the line. The Skills Challenge doesn’t take itself too seriously, but it finds a way to create genuine tension with the Crossbar Challenge. And I, for one, can’t wait to watch Emanuel "Bebelo" Reynoso stand there in front of his home fans and soak in their adoration like a true hero after he wins the whole thing for MLS.
Just a hunch anyway. What I know for certain though, is that you can't go wrong with the Skills Competition. The sole purpose is to have a little fun before we get to the season’s most serious stretch.