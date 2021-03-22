Transfer Tracker

NYCFC sign US youth international Chris Gloster from PSV

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Chris Gloster with US U-20s

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUSSigning


NYCFC have acquired US youth international defender Chris Gloster from PSV, the club announced Monday.


A former New York Red Bulls academy standout, NYCFC acquired his Homegrown rights from RBNY for $100,000 General Allocation Money, with performance-based incentives for a further $300,00 GAM.


“We’re delighted to welcome Chris to New York City ahead of the 2021 season," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a club statement. "He’s an exciting, young defender with a wealth of experience at the youth international level for the United States and has been at two fantastic clubs in Europe for the past two and half years."


Gloster, 20, had been with PSV's second team since the summer of 2019. He didn't make his first team debut in the Netherlands, making 22 appearances in the Dutch second tier. He originally departed the Red Bulls' academy in 2018 to sign with German club Hannover. He has played predominantly as a left back. 


A regular with various US youth international sides, Gloster represented the country at both the U-17 and U-20 World Cups. He has appeared with the U-23s as well. 


“It’s such an honor to be joining New York City FC," Gloster said. "I know a lot about the club and it’s a team with a good playing style that I feel I fit perfectly into. I’m glad to be back home and it feels amazing to have a team that is really invested in me. Every team that you go to, you learn something new. NYCFC has something great to offer and I hopefully will be able to do my best for this club.”


Gloster is the second left back to join the club this winter, following Danish defender Malte Amundsen. 


New York City FC Transfer Tracker

Advertising

Related Stories

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas
FC Cincinnati acquire winger Isaac Atanga from FC Nordsjælland
Philadelphia Union sign US youth international Leon Flach from St. Pauli

Advertising

Advertising

More News
More News
LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents

LAFC officially name Larry Freedman, John Thorrington co-presidents
Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas

Report: Toronto FC's Richie Laryea drawing interest from Besiktas
Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United

Philadelphia Union's Anthony Fontana scores brace in preseason win over DC United
California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers

California clubs join forces with fundraiser for farm workers
Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus

Minnesota homegrown Patrick Weah scores in preseason win over Columbus
What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
MLS Insider: Tom Bogert

What Leon Flach's signing means for the Philadelphia Union
More News
Video
Video
Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
1:31:34
Club and Country

Why the USMNT is set for a HUGE Year in 2021
Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
45:07

Portland Timbers Owner Merritt Paulson Predicts 2021 MLS Cup Champs
What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
25:40

What Makes a Team a "Super Club"?
Support never sleeps
0:30

Support never sleeps
More Video
MLS Podcasts

MLS Podcasts

Fun and interactive premier weekly podcasts from MLS. Clear analysis and timely interviews from hosts and guests that will help you feel connected to MLS.