NYCFC sign US youth international Chris Gloster from PSV

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing





NYCFC have acquired US youth international defender Chris Gloster from PSV, the club announced Monday.





A former New York Red Bulls academy standout, NYCFC acquired his Homegrown rights from RBNY for $100,000 General Allocation Money, with performance-based incentives for a further $300,00 GAM.





“We’re delighted to welcome Chris to New York City ahead of the 2021 season," NYCFC sporting director David Lee said in a club statement. "He’s an exciting, young defender with a wealth of experience at the youth international level for the United States and has been at two fantastic clubs in Europe for the past two and half years."





Gloster, 20, had been with PSV's second team since the summer of 2019. He didn't make his first team debut in the Netherlands, making 22 appearances in the Dutch second tier. He originally departed the Red Bulls' academy in 2018 to sign with German club Hannover. He has played predominantly as a left back.





A regular with various US youth international sides, Gloster represented the country at both the U-17 and U-20 World Cups. He has appeared with the U-23s as well.





“It’s such an honor to be joining New York City FC," Gloster said. "I know a lot about the club and it’s a team with a good playing style that I feel I fit perfectly into. I’m glad to be back home and it feels amazing to have a team that is really invested in me. Every team that you go to, you learn something new. NYCFC has something great to offer and I hopefully will be able to do my best for this club.”





Gloster is the second left back to join the club this winter, following Danish defender Malte Amundsen.



