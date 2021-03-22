MLS mourns the loss of Mauricio Fascio, vice president of LAFC supporters' group the 3252

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

THUMB ONLY- Mauricio Fascio, 3252 VP

The LAFC and Major League Soccer community are mourning the loss of Mauricio "Mo" Fascio, who died after a battle with COVID-19. Fascio was the vice president of LAFC's official supporters' group, the 3252.


The 3252 announced his death Sunday, describing Fascio as someone "whose love, joy, and passion touched everyone he knew."

The club also shared a message on Sunday, saying Fascio "led by example. He put others first. He was always there for us. He made us all better."

MLS commissioner Don Garber also mourned his loss, saying Fascio was "deeply committed to LAFC and the Los Angeles community."

On Tuesday, the LAFC-centric podcast Shoulder 2 Shoulder will host a public memorial for Fascio on Instagram Live at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Our condolences are with his loved ones and the LAFC community at this time.

Los Angeles Football Club

