MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 33 LP

Notice of Suspension
As of September 17, 2024
Sebastián Driussi (ATX) Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation
- September 18 vs. LAFC
Brendan Hines-Ike (ATX) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation
- September 18 vs. LAFC
Jhojan Valencia (ATX) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation
- September 18 vs. LAFC
Darren Yapi (COL) - Suspended: Red Card - Serious Foul Play
- September 18 vs. SKC
Lucas Bartlett (DC) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation
- September 22 vs. PHI
Lewis O'Brien (LAFC) - Suspended: Red Card - Serious Foul Play
- September 18 vs. ATX
Edwin Cerrillo (LA) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation
- September 18 vs. POR
Tomas Aviles (MIA) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation
- September 18 vs. ATL
Sergio Busquets (MIA) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation
- September 18 vs. ATL
Gerardo Martino (MIA) - Suspended: Technical Staff Yellow Card Accumulation
- September 18 vs. ATL
Jack Elliott (PHI) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation
- September 18 vs. NYC
Cristian Arango (RSL) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation
- September 18 vs. DAL
Alexandros Katranis (RSL) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation
- September 18 vs. DAL
Jack Skahan (SJ) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation
- September 18 vs. SEA
Jake Davis (SKC) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation
- September 18 vs. COL
Shane O'Neill (TOR) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation
- September 18 vs. CLB
Caution Accumulation Warnings
As of September 17, 2024
The following players are currently one caution away from a suspension/fine
- Stian Gregersen (ATL)
- Brooks Lennon (ATL)
- Dani Pereira (ATX)
- Nathan Byrne (CLT)
- Asier Illarramendi (DAL)
- Christian Benteke (DC)
- Griffin Dorsey (HOU)
- Sergi Palencia (LAFC)
- Noah Allen (MIA)
- Federico Redondo (MIA)
- Anthony Markanich (MIN)
- Samuel Piette (MTL)
- Dru Yearwood (NSH)
- Matt Polster (NE)
- Justin Haak (NYC)
- Santi Rodriguez (NYC)
- James Sands (NYC)
- César Araújo (ORL)
- Wilder Cartagena (ORL)
- Ramiro Enrique (ORL)
- Kai Wagner (PHI)
- Diego Chara (POR)
- Evander (POR)
- Dario Zuparic (POR)
- Nouhou (SEA)
- Nemanja Radoja (SKC)
- Henry Kessler (STL)
- Célio Pompeu (STL)
- Tomas Totland (STL)
- Deybi Flores (TOR)
- Brian White (VAN)