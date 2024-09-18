Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 33 LP

Notice of Suspension

As of September 17, 2024

Sebastián Driussi (ATX) Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation

  • September 18 vs. LAFC

Brendan Hines-Ike (ATX) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation

  • September 18 vs. LAFC

Jhojan Valencia (ATX) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation

  • September 18 vs. LAFC

Darren Yapi (COL) - Suspended: Red Card - Serious Foul Play

  • September 18 vs. SKC

Lucas Bartlett (DC) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation

  • September 22 vs. PHI

Lewis O'Brien (LAFC) - Suspended: Red Card - Serious Foul Play

  • September 18 vs. ATX

Edwin Cerrillo (LA) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation

  • September 18 vs. POR

Tomas Aviles (MIA) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation

  • September 18 vs. ATL

Sergio Busquets (MIA) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation

  • September 18 vs. ATL

Gerardo Martino (MIA) - Suspended: Technical Staff Yellow Card Accumulation

  • September 18 vs. ATL

Jack Elliott (PHI) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation

  • September 18 vs. NYC

Cristian Arango (RSL) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation

  • September 18 vs. DAL

Alexandros Katranis (RSL) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation

  • September 18 vs. DAL

Jack Skahan (SJ) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation

  • September 18 vs. SEA

Jake Davis (SKC) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation

  • September 18 vs. COL

Shane O'Neill (TOR) - Suspended: Yellow Card Accumulation

  • September 18 vs. CLB

Caution Accumulation Warnings

As of September 17, 2024

The following players are currently one caution away from a suspension/fine

  • Stian Gregersen (ATL)
  • Brooks Lennon (ATL)
  • Dani Pereira (ATX)
  • Nathan Byrne (CLT)
  • Asier Illarramendi (DAL)
  • Christian Benteke (DC)
  • Griffin Dorsey (HOU)
  • Sergi Palencia (LAFC)
  • Noah Allen (MIA)
  • Federico Redondo (MIA)
  • Anthony Markanich (MIN)
  • Samuel Piette (MTL)
  • Dru Yearwood (NSH)
  • Matt Polster (NE)
  • Justin Haak (NYC)
  • Santi Rodriguez (NYC)
  • James Sands (NYC)
  • César Araújo (ORL)
  • Wilder Cartagena (ORL)
  • Ramiro Enrique (ORL)
  • Kai Wagner (PHI)
  • Diego Chara (POR)
  • Evander (POR)
  • Dario Zuparic (POR)
  • Nouhou (SEA)
  • Nemanja Radoja (SKC)
  • Henry Kessler (STL)
  • Célio Pompeu (STL)
  • Tomas Totland (STL)
  • Deybi Flores (TOR)
  • Brian White (VAN)
Disciplinary Committee Decision

MLS Disciplinary Summary - Matchday 33
Colorado's Darren Yapi fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
Portland's Felipe Mora fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee
