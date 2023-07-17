Messi Joins Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's first Inter Miami training session: How to watch, stream on MLS Season Pass

MLSsoccer staff

The contract has been signed. The unveiling ceremony was a smashing success. Now it's time for Lionel Messi to get to work with Inter Miami CF - starting with a Tuesday morning training session, Bienvenido, Messi: Training Begins, streaming live and exclusively on Apple TV - MLS Season Pass.

How to watch and stream

When 

  • Tuesday, July 18 | 8:45 am ET/5:45 am PT 

Where 

  • Florida Blue Training Center | Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Messi is promising "beautiful things" as he embarks on his Inter Miami career along with fellow FC Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets, the club's second blockbuster signing of the Secondary Transfer Window. With Gerardo "Tata" Martino - who coached both superstars at Barça - now running the show, the Herons are poised to make some serious noise in the second half of the 2023 MLS season.

However, their immediate attention turns to the 2023 Leagues Cup, specifically Friday night's group stage opener against Liga MX side Cruz Azul (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Univision). An additional group stage match follows four days later, July 25, when Miami take on Atlanta United.

The Herons return to league action on Saturday, Aug. 20 when hosting Charlotte FC at DRV PNK Stadium. Three days later, they'll visit Supporters' Shield-leading FC Cincinnati in the US Open Cup semifinals.

MLSsoccer staff -
@mls
