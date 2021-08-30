Media Resources - Contact: LA - Vicky Mercado

Vicky Mercado
Director, PR and Communications
O: 310-630-2215
C: 310-995-8561
E: vmercado@lagalaxy.com
@vickymmercado

  • Oversees LA Galaxy Communications Department and the club’s media relations
  • Primary contact for LA Galaxy executives, technical staff and player interview requests
  • Primary traveling team media liaison and contact for national broadcast partners
  • Oversees media operations at Dignity Health Sports Park for LA Galaxy matches as well as other club and venue events
  • Bilingual in English and Spanish

