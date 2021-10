Major League Soccer announces nominees for 2021 End of Year Awards

Major League Soccer on Thursday announced the nominees for the 2021 End of Year Awards and confirmed that voting is set to kick off on Friday, Oct. 29 (12 pm ET) and last through Monday, Nov. 8 (5 pm ET). MLS will release a list of finalists prior to the start of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.

MLS Year-End Awards will be determined through voting from three groups:

Current MLS players.

MLS clubs (coaches, technical directors/general managers).

Select media members representing local and national outlets who consistently covered the 2021 MLS regular season.