LAFC to host over 700 essential workers and families for preseason game

By Jonathan Sigal @JonathanSigal

LAFC are hosting over 700 vaccinated essential workers and their families for their final preseason game on Saturday against the New England Revolution. Kickoff is set for 3 pm ET.

The vaccinated workers and their families, who hail from 18 Los Angeles-based companies and organizations, will be the first guests to watch an LAFC match at Banc of California Stadium since March 8, 2020 when they battled the Philadelphia Union to a memorable 3-3 draw. The wait's extended over 13 months.

“It is an honor for us to invite essential workers from our community to be our guests for LAFC's final preseason match to show appreciation for their hard work over the last year.” LAFC co-president Larry Freedman said in a release.  

“Our community has been through so much and these are the people who have risked their own lives for the betterment of us all; we cannot thank them enough. We look forward to getting out of this crisis and vaccinations will be a major part of our path to normalcy, and the eventual return of a full, packed stadium.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, LAFC spent most of the 2020 season playing without fans in attendance as a safety precaution. They ultimately fell in Round One of the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs and advanced to the Concacaf Champions League final.

Before LAFC seek fan-filled nights at Banc of California Stadium in 2021, workers from the Los Angeles Fire Department, Central Neighborhood Health Foundation and more will catch their preseason match against New England.

Los Angeles Football Club Preseason

