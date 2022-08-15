Player of the Week

Inter Miami CF star Alejandro Pozuelo named Week 25 Continental Player of the Week

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Alejandro Pozuelo, with two goals and one assist during Inter Miami CF’s 3-2 comeback win over New York City FC on Saturday, reminded fans why he won the 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP award.

That output powered the Spanish midfielder to Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors for Week 25 of the 2022 MLS season, becoming the third Herons player to win the award this year. Forwards Leonardo Campana (Week 6) and Gonzalo Higuain (Week 23) both previously took home the honor.

Pozuelo, acquired by Miami in a trade with Toronto FC on July 7, scored a first-half equalizer in the 39th minute and provided the winner in the 84th minute. In between, he assisted Ariel Lassiter’s 63rd-minute strike.

His “smarter choice" highlight reel from the memorable DRV PNK Stadium night can be viewed below:

Pozuelo’s efforts moved Miami into the Eastern Conference’s seventh-and-final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. With six goals and eight assists on the season across time with Miami and Toronto, Pozuelo has now recorded at least 14 goal contributions in three of his four MLS seasons.

Pozuelo, who won MLS Player of the Week honors once before (Week 8 of 2019), has powered Miami to a four-game unbeaten streak (2W-0L-2D). Up next, they host Toronto – Pozuelo’s former club – on Saturday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).

The MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire is selected each week of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

Player of the Week Alejandro Pozuelo Inter Miami CF

Related Stories

Colorado Rapids forward Gyasi Zardes named Week 24 Continental Player of the Week
Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuaín named Week 23 Continental Player of the Week
Toronto FC captain Michael Bradley named Week 22 Continental Player of the Week
More News
More News
MLS Disciplinary Summary

MLS Disciplinary Summary
Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 25?
National Writer: Charles Boehm

Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Week 25?
"It's unsustainable": Are Nashville SC too dependent on Hany Mukhtar?

"It's unsustainable": Are Nashville SC too dependent on Hany Mukhtar?
Inter Miami CF star Alejandro Pozuelo named Week 25 Continental Player of the Week
Player of the Week

Inter Miami CF star Alejandro Pozuelo named Week 25 Continental Player of the Week
Team of the Week presented by Audi: Conference-leading LAFC, Philadelphia shine in Week 25

Team of the Week presented by Audi: Conference-leading LAFC, Philadelphia shine in Week 25
Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 25
Goal of the Week

Vote for AT&T Goal of the Week – MLS Week 25
More News
Video
Video
Toronto are flying! Breaking down the East playoff race
1:25:42

Toronto are flying! Breaking down the East playoff race
Did Gastón Giménez stomp on the foot of Alejandro Bedoya? | Instant Replay
2:49

Did Gastón Giménez stomp on the foot of Alejandro Bedoya? | Instant Replay
MLS hits goal No. 20k, Toronto FC parties, LAFC dominates & more
26:08

MLS hits goal No. 20k, Toronto FC parties, LAFC dominates & more
Insigne's stunner, Almada's curler! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
1:40

Insigne's stunner, Almada's curler! Vote for your favorite goal below or at Twitter.com/MLS | Goal of the Week presented by AT&T 5G
More Video
Apple X MLS

Apple X MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023