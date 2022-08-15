Inter Miami CF star Alejandro Pozuelo named Week 25 Continental Player of the Week

His “smarter choice" highlight reel from the memorable DRV PNK Stadium night can be viewed below:

Pozuelo, acquired by Miami in a trade with Toronto FC on July 7, scored a first-half equalizer in the 39th minute and provided the winner in the 84th minute. In between, he assisted Ariel Lassiter ’s 63rd-minute strike.

That output powered the Spanish midfielder to Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors for Week 25 of the 2022 MLS season, becoming the third Herons player to win the award this year. Forwards Leonardo Campana ( Week 6 ) and Gonzalo Higuain ( Week 23 ) both previously took home the honor.

Pozuelo’s efforts moved Miami into the Eastern Conference’s seventh-and-final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot. With six goals and eight assists on the season across time with Miami and Toronto, Pozuelo has now recorded at least 14 goal contributions in three of his four MLS seasons.

Pozuelo, who won MLS Player of the Week honors once before (Week 8 of 2019), has powered Miami to a four-game unbeaten streak (2W-0L-2D). Up next, they host Toronto – Pozuelo’s former club – on Saturday (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).