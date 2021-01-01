How to watch MLS in English on TUDN or UniMás with SAP

By MLSsoccer staff

English audio via secondary audio programming (SAP) will not begin until kickoff. Pregame, commercials, and other programming are not available in English. You'll hear the English commentators as the match is about to kick off.

